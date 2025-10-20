Alexander Zharovsky’s coach wants to break the Canadiens’ prospects

Alexander Zharovsky is a great project for the Canadiens. A lot of people think he has what it takes to make it big in the NHL, including his coach When you read Nicolas Cloutier's article on the young man, you realize that Viktor Kozlov believes in Zharovsky. But he doesn't show it by singing his praises publicly, let's say.

Alexander Zharovsky is off to a start to the season rarely seen at 18 in the KHL . My interview with his coach, Viktor Kozlov, however, took an unexpected turn. Don't react too quickly, there's a clear strategy behind his words. https://t.co/1oR2IBeGo6– Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) October 20, 2025

In an interview with TVA Sports, the coach of Ufa's Salavat Yulaev mentioned that the club is busy reminding him that what he's doing isn't enough.

Honestly,

I expect a little more from him this season.

–

Viktor Kozlov

Why talk like that about a youngster? Because it's part of Russian culture, because the youngster still takes unnecessary punishment… but also to protect him. The people around the coach feel that he wants to protect his young colt. Viktor Kozlov himself is a sixth overall pick of the Sharks in 1993 who had a long NHL career. He wants to prepare Zharovsky for what awaits him in North America,and the pilot is well placed to know what awaits the 18-year-old kid.

Interesting article, I liked it a lot. Perhaps an interesting aspect of Kozlov's approach to Zharovsky is that he himself was categorized as a future NHL dominant star in his draft year. I assume he's sensitive to the pressure it brings – Rick Springhetti (@Rick1042) October 20, 2025

In other words? The former Sharks coach believes it takes tough love to get his youngster to the next level, to correct his shortcomings. So even if he benches him, sometimes he wants his youngster to respond.

I find it interesting that he can help me when I send him out cold in a game.

–

Viktor Kozlov

Obviously, everyone has in mind what Roman Rotenberg did to Ivan Demidov last year, which leads to mistrust. Time will tell if Zharovsky will get the same treatment by the time he arrives in Montreal, but if Zharovsky becomes a man in Russia and arrives ready in Montreal, Canadiens fans won't be complaining.

