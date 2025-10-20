Albert Pujols will not be the Angels’ next manager

As they did over a decade ago when they brought in Albert Pujols as a free agent, the Los Angeles Angels were again showing interest in their former colt, this time with the aim of bringing him in as manager to replace Ron Washington and interim manager Ray Montgomery.

But this time, it's not going to happen.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, talks between the Angels and Pujols have broken down, with some differences of opinion emerging in recent conversations.

Heyman added that Pujols was the Angels' first choice initially, mainly because of his history with the team and the fact that he still works as a special assistant for the organization, but the two parties were unable to agree on which coaches to appoint, the resources available and compensation.

Pujols seems likely to become the skipper of another Major League Baseball club for the coming season, in what will be an exciting hire for whichever franchise snags his services.

The 45-year-old is still in the running for two vacant managerial positions, with the San Diego Padres, who have just entered the fray, and the Baltimore Orioles.

Pujols has no MLB managerial experience since retiring after the 2022 campaign. He has remained in the baseball world, however, as he has acted as special assistant to the Angels since 2023, as mentioned above, while working as an analyst at MLB Network.

He also managed the Leones d'Escogido, a team based in his native Dominican Republic, and led them to Winter League and Caribbean Series titles this year. He will also manage the Dominican Republic at next year's World Baseball Classic.

