A first since 2015: Trey Yesavage continues to shine

The American League Championship Series has not been kind to fans of the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners, with a succession of ups and downs on both sides of the spectrum.

And to add insult to injury, with their season on the line, the Blue Jays were pinning all their prospects on their young pitcher Trey Yesavage for game six of the series last night (Sunday).

The 22-year-old has had his work cut out for him since making his Major League Baseball debut just over a month ago. Indeed, the right-hander has had to deal with the pressure of an American League Eastern Section title race, followed by two playoff starts prior to yesterday's one.

Although game two of the series against Seattle ended in the loss column, Yesavage responded well, including yesterday with his back against the wall.

The latter started the game very strongly yesterday, throwing only nine pitches in the first inning and earning his first strikeout of the game against potential American League MVP Cal Raleigh. After five and two-thirds innings of work, it was time for Yesavage to bow out, having helped the Jays force game number seven with a 6-2 victory.

The win makes Yesavage the youngest pitcher with more than one playoff win since Noah Syndergaard in 2015.

Trey Yesavage: Youngest MLB pitcher with multiple wins in a single postseason since Noah Syndergaard in 2015 pic.twitter.com/juauwqqxhV – Chris Black (@DownToBlack) October 20, 2025

A year ago, he hadn't pitched in professional baseball and now, if the Jays win tonight (Monday), his next start will be in the World Series.

This content was created with the help of AI.