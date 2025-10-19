Hockey

Top-5: Mitch Marner (finally) scores his first two goals for the Golden Knights
Mathis Therrien
Top-5: Mitch Marner (finally) scores his first two goals for the Golden Knights
Credit: Twitter screenshot

With 13 games in the National Hockey League yesterday, and 26 teams in action from coast to coast, there was plenty of hockey to go around, and plenty of highlights to analyze. Here's what caught our eye.1. Mitch Marner scores his first two goals with VegasIt's been a long time coming, and finally Mitch Marner opened his account with his new team, the Golden Knights. The former Maple Leafs player waited until his 6th game to score his first goal with the Knights, and here it is.

Marner also added to his tally later with his second goal of the season, when he used his Sunday hands to beat Dustin Wolf.

The Golden Knights eventually prevailed 6-1 over the Calgary Flames, giving them a 4-0-2 record.

Jack Eichel and Mark Stone both scored four points, putting them at the top of the NHL scoring charts with 15 and 13 points respectively in six games

2. Anthony Stolarz blames his players in overtimeAfter passing through Montreal, the Seattle Kraken were in Toronto last night, and were able to leave the Queen City with a fine two points, thanks to a 4-3 overtime victory. It was Josh Mahura who gave the Kraken victory with his first goal in 1005 days, since January 17, 2023.

It was a great win for Seattle, but on the other side, in Toronto, Anthony Stolarz really didn't like the sequence of the winning goal.

Stolarz really didn't appreciate William Nylander's defensive coverage on the sequence

3. Fourth straight loss for the two-time defending championsAfter starting the season on fire with three straight wins, the Florida Panthers find themselves below .500, having lost their last four games. Last night, they were blanked 3-0 by the mighty Buffalo Sabres, in a game where things got rough.

The losses of Matthew Tkachuk and Aleksander Barkov didn't seem to affect the team at the start of the season, but now it's spoiled considerably. Let's see what happens next in Florida

4. A second this season for Heineman (again on a Drouin pass)While Noah Dobson scored his first goal with the Montreal Canadiens last night, Emil Heineman, traded to the Islanders in return for Dobson, scored his 2nd of the season. Jonathan Drouin was again an accomplice on the Swede's goal.

Heineman now has three points, including two goals, in five games, and a +3 rating

5. Already a 7th goal for Shane Pinto this seasonIn the same game between the Ottawa Senators and the New York Islanders, Sens forward Shane Pinto has already scored his seventh goal of the season, in just six games.

He continues to sit atop the NHL's top scorers in this young start to the season, with four players close behind him on six goals. Note that the Islanders won 5-4.

'Prolongation'

– Here are all yesterday's results.

– Here are yesterday's top scorers.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– On today's NHL schedule: four games.

(Credit: Google/NHL)
facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!