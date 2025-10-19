Top-5: Mitch Marner (finally) scores his first two goals for the Golden Knights

With 13 games in the National Hockey League yesterday, and 26 teams in action from coast to coast, there was plenty of hockey to go around, and plenty of highlights to analyze. Here's what caught our eye.1. Mitch Marner scores his first two goals with VegasIt's been a long time coming, and finally Mitch Marner opened his account with his new team, the Golden Knights. The former Maple Leafs player waited until his 6th game to score his first goal with the Knights, and here it is.

MITCH MARNER HAS HIS FIRST WITH THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS pic.twitter.com/zdBawSdtwf – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 19, 2025

Marner also added to his tally later with his second goal of the season, when he used his Sunday hands to beat Dustin Wolf.

Mitch Marner's second of the night is an absolute BEAUTY (via: @GoldenKnights)pic.twitter.com/rSaMevDChs– BarDown (@BarDown) October 19, 2025

The Golden Knights eventually prevailed 6-1 over the Calgary Flames, giving them a 4-0-2 record.

Jack Eichel and Mark Stone both scored four points, putting them at the top of the NHL scoring charts with 15 and 13 points respectively in six games

JOSH MAHURA His first goal with the @SeattleKraken wins the game in @Energizer overtime! pic.twitter.com/7DLEeMFz7G– NHL (@NHL) October 19, 2025

After passing through Montreal, the Seattle Kraken were in Toronto last night, and were able to leave the Queen City with a fine two points, thanks to a 4-3 overtime victory. It was Josh Mahura who gave the Kraken victory with his first goal in 1005 days, since January 17, 2023.

It was a great win for Seattle, but on the other side, in Toronto, Anthony Stolarz really didn't like the sequence of the winning goal.

I mean, a lot of guys have been here for a while. Overtime, you can't let someone beat you up the ice there & gets a clear-cut breakaway.” Anthony Stolarz on the Leafs play in overtime. (h/t: @markhmasters) pic.twitter.com/IYUHLDAuxg– TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 19, 2025

Stolarz really didn't appreciate William Nylander's defensive coverage on the sequence

JOSH DOAN'S FIRST GOAL AS A BUFFALO SABRE #LetsGoBuffalo pic.twitter.com/TbizfErQw5 – Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) October 18, 2025

After starting the season on fire with three straight wins, the Florida Panthers find themselves below .500, having lost their last four games. Last night, they were blanked 3-0 by theBuffalo Sabres, in a game where things got rough.

The losses of Matthew Tkachuk and Aleksander Barkov didn't seem to affect the team at the start of the season, but now it's spoiled considerably. Let's see what happens next in Florida

While Noah Dobson scored his first goal with the Montreal Canadiens last night, Emil Heineman, traded to the Islanders in return for Dobson, scored his 2nd of the season. Jonathan Drouin was again an accomplice on the Swede's goal.

Heineman now has three points, including two goals, in five games, and a +3 rating

SHANE PINTO AGAIN! He's got seven goals in six games this season! pic.twitter.com/VKplylEj4A– NHL (@NHL) October 18, 2025

In the same game between the Ottawa Senators and the New York Islanders, Sens forward Shane Pinto has already scored his seventh goal of the season, in just six games.

He continues to sit atop the NHL's top scorers in this young start to the season, with four players close behind him on six goals. Note that the Islanders won 5-4.

