Sidney Crosby in Montreal: Frank Seravalli goes the extra mile

There's a rumor in Montreal that's been growing for a few months now. We started hearing about it last year, but recently, several experts are adding to it. The rumour is that Sidney Crosby wants to finish his career with the Montreal Canadiens, his childhood team. This week, Renaud Lavoie made a link with Mike Matheson, who would be a good reason to encourage Crosby to come to Montreal eventually.

Darren Dreger also mentioned that the Habs would do everything in their power to get their hands on the Penguins' superstar. There are several other experts who have linked Crosby to the Habs(such as Michael Russo), but now Frank Seravalli has added to the list during his latest appearance on the Big Show.

According to Seravalli, the fact that Crosby has said in the past that he always liked the Habs when he was younger, and that the team is starting to be complete, are good reasons for him to choose to go with the Montreal club.

Frank Seravalli: Re Sidney Crosby rumours: It's gonna have to for a really special situation; I think the Canadiens with his love of that team as a kid…and from a competitive standpoint; that's the type of dream scenario – Big Show (10/17) – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) October 19, 2025

However, Seravalli adds a nuance to this. Firstly, it will be up to him. He's the one who will ask the Penguins to trade him to the Canadiens, not the Penguins who will ask him if he wants to be traded to Montreal. What's more, Seravalli mentions that it will have to be a special scenario. He remains evasive, but points out that his love for the team, which has lasted since childhood, and the standing ovation he received at the 4 Nations Confrontation are worth a great deal in the equation. But that doesn't mean he's coming to Montreal for sure, as he points out. A deal like this never comes easily. There are a lot of things to discuss before a deal can be reached, and Crosby's case is special in that he'll be deciding his fate for the rest of his career. Although the Habs aren't a contender yet, the multiple injuries to the Florida Panthers and some other aging Eastern teams could certainly benefit the Habs. Adding a Crosby to this line-up would only solidify the group. It would bring stability to the center (he's effective in the face-off circle, left-handed, experienced and very talented) and the Habs certainly wouldn't be a team to overlook. Just imagine Crosby at Ivan Demidov's center (and whoever else is second winger)…. Demidov would be much better surrounded, the powerplay would be extremely dangerous. The next question would be the price to pay to acquire a Crosby. And since Crosby has the big stick, that would handcuff the Penguins GM to accepting less than he'd hoped. One thing's for sure: Crosby would be welcomed like a king in Montreal.– No players were submitted to the waivers this Sunday afternoon.

