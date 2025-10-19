Sidney Crosby in Montreal: Frank Seravalli goes the extra mile

There's a rumor in Montreal that's been growing for a few months now. We started hearing about it last year, but recently, several experts are adding to it. The rumour is that Sidney Crosby wants to finish his career with the Montreal Canadiens, his childhood team. This week, Renaud Lavoie made a link with Mike Matheson, who would be a good reason to encourage Crosby to come to Montreal eventually.
Darren Dreger also mentioned that the Habs would do everything in their power to get their hands on the Penguins' superstar. There are several other experts who have linked Crosby to the Habs(such as Michael Russo), but now Frank Seravalli has added to the list during his latest appearance on the Big Show.
According to Seravalli, the fact that Crosby has said in the past that he always liked the Habs when he was younger, and that the team is starting to be complete, are good reasons for him to choose to go with the Montreal club.
Frank Seravalli: Re Sidney Crosby rumours: It's gonna have to for a really special situation; I think the Canadiens with his love of that team as a kid…and from a competitive standpoint; that's the type of dream scenario – Big Show (10/17)
– NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) October 19, 2025
'Overtime'– No players were submitted to the waivers this Sunday afternoon.
No new waivers today
Joey Anderson clears – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 19, 2025
– After
review, Tom Wilson receives no penalty for this hit on Filip Chytil. #ALLCAPS #Canuckspic.twitter.com/h683JFNXoH
– NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) October 19, 2025
– It's not going well for Charlie Lindgren…
Teddy Blueger pots his first of the season to put the Canucks up 4-0 pic.twitter.com/hfAAhF5kG8
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 19, 2025
– To read.
Dave Roberts is right: the Dodgers are seen as the villains of the baseball world. https://t.co/p0kwE2rkGq –
Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 19, 2025