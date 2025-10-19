Hockey

Samuel Montembeault is one of the NHL’s worst goaltenders this season
Marc-Olivier Cook
Samuel Montembeault proved that he can help the Canadiens. Without him, the Habs probably wouldn't have made it to the spring dance last season… because the Québécois was generally solid in front of the net.He was able to steal games single-handedly, and it showed in the end.But Monty has been struggling since the start of the campaign. He's not the dominant goaltender we saw at times in 24-25, and it's showing in his numbers. Of all the goaltenders who have played at least three games this season, Montembeault ranks 33rd (out of 36) in efficiency at .857. But there's more to it than that too… Because Monty is one of the worst in terms of saves above expected with his -4.4 rating:

In four games so far this season, Montembeault has won twice – and allowed 13 goals.

But it's a good thing his forward was there to save him in the 5-4 win over the Kraken: if the Canadiens hadn't scored five goals, they'd never have won that game.Never. We know the pressure's on the Québécois goalie. He's got a good club ahead of him, expectations are no longer the same in Montreal… and there's also the fact that he's got the next Olympics to think about. He's got a chance to make the club, and maybe that's playing on his mind too. Should we automatically press the panic button? Not necessarily, no. Monty has already proven himself, after all, and he's capable of bouncing back. On the other hand, he'll have to get back on his feet to better help the Canadiens and his bid for the next Olympics. He's the Habs' #1 goaltender and he deserves to play tomorrow against the Sabres in that context… but on the other hand, Jakub Dobes seems ready to take on more because he's been excellent not only since the start of the season, but also since the start of practice camp.So it's up to Sam to step up. And yes, I have confidence in him for tomorrow's game against a club like the Sabres. He's got to pull out a big one, though…

