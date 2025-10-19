Baseball

MLB in brief: George Springer will play | Kevin Gausman will throw you his rubber
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: MLB

George Springer in the line-up

He'll be able to play tonight.

Kevin Gausman will throw his gum at you

If he sees a fan sitting at the Rogers Centre tonight, he's going to throw his eraser at them.

Trey Yesavage is ready, anyway.

What's the Phillies' plan?

Do they want to crank Bryce Harper by publicly questioning whether he can return to the elite?

The Dodgers' insanely historic rotation

Taking players out on strikes, it's part of the guys' DNA.

Selling Shohei Ohtani's third home run ball

Whoever caught it wants to send their kids to college.

What will the Rangers do?

Should Adley Rutschman be a target?

Jesus Montero has passed away

Sad news for former Yankees prospect.

This content was created with the help of AI.

