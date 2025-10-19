MLB in brief: George Springer will play | Kevin Gausman will throw you his rubber

George Springer in the line-up

He'll be able to play tonight.

Kevin Gausman will throw his gum at you

If he sees a fan sitting at the Rogers Centre tonight, he's going to throw his eraser at them.

Let's go Blue Jays fans! We need you to bring the energy tonight! If I see someone sitting I will throw gum at you! #TryAndFindOut – Kevin Gausman (@KevinGausman) October 19, 2025

Trey Yesavage is ready, anyway.

Trey Yesavage is grateful for the chance to show what the Blue Jays are made of : Mariners vs. Blue Jays Game 6 coverage begins TONIGHT at 7pm ET on Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/vptJVv8esG – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 19, 2025

What's the Phillies' plan?

Do they want to crank Bryce Harper by publicly questioning whether he can return to the elite?

Do you agree with Dave Dombrowski's comments about Bryce Harper? pic.twitter.com/BhNrz6Xz5I – Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) October 18, 2025

The Dodgers' insanely historic rotation

Taking players out on strikes, it's part of the guys' DNA.

(The other guy only has a MLB Career 10.4 K/9 and had the 2nd best ERA in the NL in 2025 ) – Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) October 19, 2025

Selling Shohei Ohtani's third home run ball

Whoever caught it wants to send their kids to college.

What happened to three balls Shohei Ohtani hit for home runs against Brewers? OCT 19 2025 Please Support A Fundamental Bill Of Rights. Thank you.https://t.co/VrqBn879LW – TJ BEERS (@HufTj99900) October 19, 2025

What will the Rangers do?

Should Adley Rutschman be a target?

A scan of the catching landscape in the event #Rangers move on from Jonah Heim. https://t.co/UdRjI27uUB – Jeff Wilson (@JeffWilsonTXR) October 19, 2025

Jesus Montero has passed away

Sad news for former Yankees prospect.

We join the baseball community in mourning the passing of former Major League player Jesús Montero. As a Minor League prospect, Montero appeared in the All-Star Futures game twice before debuting for the New York Yankees in September 2011. He posted a .996 OPS with 4 home runs… pic.twitter.com/AO6Yrxb5mo – MLB (@MLB) October 19, 2025

This content was created with the help of AI.