Leafs: Anthony Stolarz publicly plants his teammates after the game

For several seasons now, defense has been a severely criticized element of the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Leafs haven't had a solid defense for several years, and it shows quite often on the ice, with mistakes and sometimes lack of effort. And unfortunately, these mistakes end up leading people to sometimes unfairly blame Leafs goaltenders, which can become very difficult for a goalie to live with.

Well, last night, Leafs starting goalie Anthony Stolarz had enough, and he made it known publicly after his team's 4-3 overtime loss to the Seattle Kraken. Stolarz really didn't appreciate his team's defensive coverage of the Kraken's winning goal:

“I mean, a lot of guys have been here for a while. Overtime, you can't let someone beat you up the ice there & gets a clear-cut breakaway.” Anthony Stolarz on the Leafs play in overtime. (h/t: @markhmasters) pic.twitter.com/IYUHLDAuxg– TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 19, 2025

JOSH MAHURA His first goal with the @SeattleKraken wins the game in @Energizer overtime! pic.twitter.com/7DLEeMFz7G– NHL (@NHL) October 19, 2025

It's not every day that a goalie criticizes his teammates so directly, but this time, you can really feel that Stolarz has had enough. He's frustrated, and it shows. Here's the sequence in question in overtime.

William Nylander can be seen being beaten to a pulp by Kraken defenseman Josh Mahura as he lets him go completely towards Stolarz's fliet, so it's clear to see the Leafs goalie's frustration at seeing his player put so little effort into defending.

Stolarz is clearly frustrated right now with the Leafs, and he showed it earlier in the game too.

Anthony Stolarz has had enough pic.twitter.com/8pLIq0yZCC – Omar (@TicTacTOmar) October 19, 2025

In short, the Maple Leafs players will have to adjust, because right now, the message is very clear.

