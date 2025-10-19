Lane Hutson and Ivan Demidov met fans in Mascouche

The Canadiens' young stars continue to make waves, even away from the ice. This Sunday, Lane Hutson and Ivan Demidov took to the road in Mascouche to meet fans at a public signing event. No staging, no official cameras: just two Habs prospects chatting, smiling and pleasing their fans. On the spot, the young (and not-so-young) left with signed jerseys, caps or pucks, all accompanied by a photo with the players as a souvenir.

Ivan Demidov and Lane Hutson made a lot of people happy on their day off. Pictures taken by a fan who was halfway down the queue at Memorable Authentic #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/s2vAoml4xd – Karine Hains (@KarineHains) October 19, 2025

There's nothing remarkable at first glance, but on a team where young players receive almost more recognition than the regular season, these little moments mean a lot. Lane Hutson was generous with the public. He signed numerous articles and accepted several photos with the fans who came to meet him. The young defenseman, already very popular with Canadiens fans, clearly enjoyed the direct contact with those who have followed him since his NHL debut. Ivan Demidov, meanwhile, was enjoying one of his first signing sessions in Quebec since being drafted by the Habs. The young Russian forward seems to appreciate the attention he receives from Québécois and wants to give back to them. For many, it was the first opportunity to see him in person, and his presence obviously aroused a great deal of interest

Few teams are better placed than the Mets to go after him. https://t.co/rNZSra1Gzn – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 19, 2025

The event, held in a Mascouche business called Memorable Authentic, attracted several dozen people who came to meet the two young habs players. The atmosphere was convivial, and fans seemed delighted to be able to trade with two of the organization's most promising young players. This kind of public appearance isn't just a public relations exercise. It's a way of maintaining the bond between the team and its fans, who turn out night after night at the Bell Centre to cheer them on, even when the team has fallen on hard times in recent years.

