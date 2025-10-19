Kyle Tucker: the Dodgers will be on his case this winter

The Dodgers were the talk of the town recently when they easily beat the Milwaukee Brewers in the World Series. Then, they made quite a bit of noise when Dave Roberts, the club's manager, said they were going to ruin baseball by winning the World Series.

I've said it before: I think he put a target on his players' backs before the World Series. But hey.

Everyone knows why he said that: it's because his club is being criticized in connection with the money spent to lure the best players to town to buy a championship.

But now, in a similar vein, Jon Heyman has been quoted as saying that this winter, the Dodgers will be on the case of the best free agent of their crop: outfielder Kyle Tucker.

Dodgers Expected To Pursue Kyle Tucker This Offseason https://t.co/01DeFtJHaj pic.twitter.com/aB6vtkltl7 – MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) October 18, 2025

I'm not surprised to hear this. After all, the club wanted Juan Soto last winter. And even if the Dodgers' offer was lower than the Mets', Tucker won't cost as much as Soto.

When there's a star (Japanese or not) available, the Dodgers are on the case.

The Dodgers don't have many holes in their lineup, but the outfield hasn't been great in 2025. And I sincerely wonder how much Teoscar Hernandez's defensive mistakes (and his base-running ways) won't push the club to potentially want to trade him.

In short, the Dodgers like stars and Tucker is one. I also wouldn't rule out the Dodgers adding a shortstop (Bo Bichette?) to send Mookie Betts back to the outfield, but Tucker is a strong possibility.

You'd think the outfielder, who spent the 2025 season with the Cubs after a few years in Houston, would see the Cubs on his case. But will Chicago put enough money on the table? The last few months have brought prices down, but how much?

The Giants, Phillies, Yankees, Red Sox (although I don't see the club putting that much money on an outfielder with the youngsters growing up), Blue Jays and Rays (who have an owner who wants to make a big splash) are also ones to watch, up to a point.

This content was created with the help of AI.