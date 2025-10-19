“I’d give up one of my kids for a f*cking victory”

The San Jose Sharks are in the midst of a huge rebuild, which has resulted in some very difficult seasons in recent years, and therefore few victories to celebrate. This year, even if they're still a long way from a return to the NHL's elite, we're expecting to see some progress on their part. But to progress, you need victories, and the Sharks haven't had any of those so far this season (0-3-2 record).

It's only five games into the season, but San Jose is already feeling the strain, and it's beginning to weigh on head coach Ryan Warsofsky's shoulders – so much so, in fact, that Warsofsky would be willing to give up one of his children for a win.

“I'd give up one of my children for a f–king win.” Ryan Warsofsky didn't hold back when discussing the Sharks' early-season woes pic.twitter.com/WStUHcS1HM– Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) October 19, 2025

That's what he said last night after seeing his team blanked 3-0 by the Pittsburgh Penguins.

It's a fifth loss in as many games, which makes for a heavy atmosphere around the team, even affecting the head coach's psychological health.To say so casually that he'd give up one of his children for a win is pretty telling, let's say.Obviously, it's a figure of speech, but all the same, Warsofsky clearly didn't look like someone in a good mood. He's starting his second season at the helm of the Sharks, and he already seems fed up with losing so often.

Anyway, let's hope the Sharks win a game, or we might see a kid on the street.

