Frontier League in Montreal: two clues that make the project more concrete than ever

As you know, between the branches, the idea of the Frontier League being established in Montreal has been around.

But the more time passes, the more likely it is that the project will come to fruition, bringing a fourth Frontier League team north of the border.

Quebec City, Trois-Rivières and Ottawa currently have teams. There are 15 other teams in the United States.

In fact, there are two recent indications that, more than ever, the project to bring a team to the Montreal area is becoming more and more concrete.

1. In an article in Le Soleil this week, journalist Jean Carrier spoke with Charles Demers, President of the Capitales de Québec. And in the text, it's clear that Montreal is at the top of the Frontier League's shopping list.

Here's a big hint.

An expansion is planned for 2027, and the Canadian market is targeted. No one is hiding the fact that Montreal would be ideal to receive a franchise, and the file is moving forward. It's a priority for the league. – Charles Demers

2. Of course, the question is: in which stadium would a club play? And on that subject, Maxime Truman (of DansLesCoulisses.com) has brought some information to the table.

As he tweeted, a baseball stadium is lined up for construction in Mirabel, on the edge of Highway 15 on the Outlets grounds.

I'm being whispered in my ear that a baseball stadium will be built in Mirabel on the edge of Highway 15 South on the Outlets Mirabel grounds. The deal is said to be 99% done. All that remains is an agreement to add a green/youth park… and a will.. – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 19, 2025

According to his information, an agreement is indeed imminent, but we'll have to wait until after the municipal elections to see how the governing party reacts to all this.

Michel Laplante is also said to be (discreetly) involved in the project. He is no longer president of the Capitales.

25 years of stories, 25 years of emotions, none of this would be possible without our president Michel Laplante. Thank you Michel pic.twitter.com/5lgvOj9l96 – Capitales de Québec (@CapitalesQuebec) May 22, 2024

So when you put it all together, you realize that yes, the chances of pro baseball landing in Montreal in the medium term are better than ever.

Will you be going to see this club, Montrealers?

