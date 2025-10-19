Brendan Gallagher wants to learn French for his daughter

Since marrying Quebecer Emma Fortin and fathering a baby daughter, Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher has taken on a new challenge that has nothing to do with hockey: learning French. Yes, the same Gallagher who has been charging headfirst into the opposing net for over ten years in Montreal is now tackling irregular verbs. All under the supervision of his wife, Emma. She wanted their daughter to grow up in a bilingual home, and she didn't want Brendan to be left on the linguistic sidelines. As a result, the Gallagher-Fortin household sometimes resembles a small classroom, as the Canadiens' veteran player talks to journalist Jean-Nicholas Blanchet. Gally, true to form, puts his shoulder to the wheel, even if it's not always easy for a guy who, at school, preferred numbers to conjugations:

“I make a lot of effort with my in-laws. They tell me I'm good, and they encourage me. Even when I was young, I didn't like languages. I liked maths better.”

Brendan Gallagher

And it's not just a matter of studying: it's a matter of the heart. The Habs' number 11 wants to be able to talk to his in-laws, understand his daughter, and trade more naturally with the fans who have supported him since his NHL debut. Because let's face it: in Montreal, French is more than just a language, it's an identity. When a Canadiens player makes the effort to learn it, it doesn't go unnoticed. The fans feel it. It creates a stronger bond between the team and its base, between the dressing room and the city. It's not a contractual obligation or a press line. It's a gesture of respect, a sign that a player understands what the logo on his uniform represents. In an organization as symbolic as the Habs, that counts for a lot

, as does another Habs player. Young Ivan Demidov, a newcomer to the organization, recently confided that he too was starting to speak French so that he could speak directly to the fans. The two players aren't the same age, but they share a common goal. At heart, Brendan Gallagher remains true to himself: a guy who never gives up. Even when it comes to mastering past participles.

