Blue Jays stay alive: game #7 tomorrow

The Blue Jays were trying to avoid elimination tonight against the Seattle Mariners. The visitors were leading 3-2 going into the game.

Early in the game, it became clear that Trey Yesavage was in fine form. He needed barely twenty shots to get through the first two innings of the game.

Meanwhile, Toronto's forwards did their job. Aided by the Mariners' ugly defense, the Blue Jays brought traffic to the paths, which paid off.

Addison Barger and Isiah Kiner-Falefa both produced a run, which gave a two-run cushion to Yesavage, whose slider had the makings of a veteran – not a guy making his sixth career MLB start.

Clearly, the defense made the difference early in the game. The Mariners fell victim to good defensive plays by Daulton Varsho and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the third, so despite bases loaded and Cal Raleigh at bat, no runs were scored.

The Blue Jays didn't need to bring in a left-hander to make Big Ass hit from his bad side, hehe.

Trey Yesavage gets a MASSIVE double play with the bases juiced! (Via: @MLB)pic.twitter.com/Ti6uKGHAFl – Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) October 20, 2025

At the end of the third, no one wanted to be thrown gum by Kevin Gausman: everyone was on their feet in the stands. But the Blue Jays were giving their fans reason to believe.

Ernie Clement hit a triple – which came close to a home run – and Addison Barger produced his second and third runs of the game via a home run. Yes, the Barger of the early season showed up at the stadium tonight.

Yesavage kept getting hit, but he always managed to get away. He was greatly helped by his defense. In the fourth, as in the third, a double play got the Blue Jays out of a bases-loaded situation.

And in the fifth, even though the bases were not loaded, Yesavage was STILL helped by his defense.

HOW ABOUT ANOTHER INNING ENDING DOUBLE PLAY!? pic.twitter.com/7mmk9zpmjD – FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 20, 2025

Despite the 4-0 score and his tendency to get his starters out quickly, Dan Wilson left Logan Gilbert in the game. And in the fifth, Vladdy made the Mariners pay by making it 5-0.

It was his sixth home run of the playoffs. Six career home runs in the playoffs is a franchise record along with Joe Carter and Jose Bautista for the $500 million man. And Vladdy did it in just one playoff run…

Vlad Jr. was made for October. pic.twitter.com/Ow6Zd8FURt – Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 20, 2025

In the sixth, Yesavage allowed a home run to Josh Naylor and got Randy Arozarena on base. This resulted in the pitcher exiting after 5.2 innings.

But he'd done his job, fetching 17 of the game's 27 outs while giving up just two runs – if you count Arozarena's run, scored after the Blue Jays starter had left.

https://twitter.com/FoulTerritoryTV/status/1980092934348493265

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. added another in the seventh. While in scoring position, he spun to third base following a shot by the opposing pitcher that went unchecked by Cal Raleigh. A bad throw to third allowed Junior to score.

It was a third error for the Mariners tonight, and it shows that Vladdy is really on form for the 2025 series.

It should be noted that, afterwards, it was Jeff Hoffman who came into the game in the eighth inning to face the heart of the Seattle Marinerreurs lineup. The manager learned from game #5.

And it worked: we were treated to a 1-2-3 inning in the eighth.

Hoffman came back in the ninth inning and confirmed his team's 6-2 victory. This means that tomorrow night in Toronto, the two teams will face off in game #7.

Shane Bieber will surely pitch for the Blue Jays. Will George Kirby pitch for the Mariners? In fact, many pitchers will be available on both sides.

What a powerful pitch.

I see now why he tried that comeback as a pitcher. Absolute gas https://t.co/aKe7xtIZfi – Eric Treuden (@ETreuden) October 20, 2025

George Springer's knee is not 100%.

George Springer had a quick visit from the trainer to put a brace on his knee after his leadoff AB. pic.twitter.com/IrNyJ0JpEh – FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 20, 2025

