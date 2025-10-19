Blue Jays: Bo Bichette makes progress

The Toronto Blue Jays begin Game Six of the American League Championship Series tonight (Sunday) with their season on the line.

And of course, this attempt to reach the World Series for the first time since 1993 will have to be done without the services of Bo Bichette, who hasn't improved enough since spraining his left knee to return to the lineup.

However, according to Sportsnet's Arden Zwelling, manager John Schneider has provided an encouraging update on his colt, saying that little Bichette is making progress in his rehabilitation. The shortstop will have another opportunity to test his mobility on the trails, while noting that Bichette's swing has improved.

Bo Bichette (left PCL sprain) has increased running volume on field but hasn't run the bases yet, per Blue Jays manager John Schneider. It's possible Bichette attempts running the bases on Saturday. Schneider says Bichette's “definitely making progress with his swing, as well.” – Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) October 18, 2025

So Toronto continues to hope that the shortstop can return to the line-up if the team reaches the World Series, perhaps in a limited role as designated hitter. But before that happens, the Blue Jays need to focus on winning two games against the tough Mariners.

Bichette's injury came at a very bad time for the representatives of the Ontario metropolis, as he was one of the most productive players in the entire MLB before visiting the infirmary.

In his last 46 regular-season games, Bichette posted a .370 batting average, .423 on-base percentage, .989 OPS, six home runs and 41 runs batted in.

The 27-year-old may therefore have played his last game in a Jays uniform, as he will be testing the free agent market this winter for the first time in his career. Although there seems to be mutual interest in a possible reunion, nothing is guaranteed.

This content was created with the help of AI.