18.2% on the powerplay: The Habs need to make changes

If there was one thing Montreal Canadiens fans were really looking forward to seeing this season (newcomers aside), it's powerplay… You'll understand that there's not much powerplay so far this season with the massive attack. As of today, the Habs have only an 18.2% success rate with the man-advantage, and that's far from what fans were expecting to see. Of course, we can't say anything about Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield, either at 5-on-5 or on the power play. Lane Hutson has also done a great job so far, with four assists in six games. Zachary Bolduc is one of the newcomers and has had an incredible start to the season. He's also inherited the role of bumper on the first wave of the powerplay, and he's made the most of it with two points in that situation. On the other hand, many seem to think that seeing Ivan Demidov on the 2nd wave is wasteful rather than luxurious.

On the latest episode of The Starr & D'Amico Show, the two hosts discussed this after a listener left a comment on the subject.

It's not complicated, it's not working right now, changes need to be made and Ivan Demidov is quite possibly the solution.He always creates scoring opportunities every time he touches the puck. He has incredible vision and hands that put opponents to sleep. Why not put him on the first wave? In the most recent series, we've seen him used on the first wave, but he's never had the opportunity to be there this season…I'm willing to believe that the addition of Bolduc since the playoffs has changed things a little, and even if the Québécois is playing very well, he could certainly move down to the second wave in favor of the Russian.

Personally, I don't think Bolduc would mind being on the 2nd power play

What's more, by putting Demidov on the first wave, he'd obviously be on the right flank, which would allow Juraj Slafkovsky to be in front of the net, where he's most useful. Suzuki would return to the bumper, Caufield would stay on the left and Hutson on the point. This would allow for much more circulation and better utilization of the players (especially Slafkovsky, who has no business on the right flank for obvious reasons). It would also allow for a good second wave with Bolduc in the bumper (rather than Dach before his injury, a role in which he is not the most effective). Brendan Gallagher could stay in front of the net, something he does very well, Dach would be on the right flank to feed everyone, Patrik Laine (healthy, of course) would be on the left and Noah Dobson would be the quarterback.I don't know about you, but it makes a lot more sense that way and anyway, changes need to be made.

'Overtime'

Social networks as a whole – not just X – are too often filled with unacceptable comments and insults. Here, the victim is Prince Owusu and the insults were racist. We must condemn loud and clear to one day hope to put an end to this problem. https://t.co/JdlXXz7lXr –Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 19, 2025

– It's such a shame to still see comments like this…

– Not surprisingly,

Florida's Brad Marchand has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for unsportsmanlike conduct for his actions during yesterday's game against Buffalo. – NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) October 19, 2025

– They're a funny bunch.

The Kiss Cam caught a few Avs players getting cozy on the bench (via u/Accomplished-One7476) pic.twitter.com/dmqEGNc6IU– BarDown (@BarDown) October 19, 2025

– $90M over two years for Kevin Durant, who is now 37.