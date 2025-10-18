Hockey

VIDEO: Brad Marchand steals and destroys Rasmus Dahlin’s helmet
Félix Forget
Brad Marchand is no stranger to the ice. The forward was one for many years in Boston… and in Florida, he hasn't lost his good old habits.And this, even though he's now 37 years old.And even today, Marchand has been… Marchand. The Panthers took on the Sabres, and midway through the second period, Marchand and Rasmus Dahlin got into a scuffle… which resulted in the two guys coming to blows. But as Marchand left the scrum, he took Dahlin's helmet and headed for the penalty box… destroying it before throwing it back on the ice.And Dahlin didn't exactly find it funny.

You'd think with his club trailing, emotions would have taken over in Marchand's case. He'd just had a run-in with Dahlin, so he decided to find a way to piss him off even more.Once a pest, always a pest.Still, it's peculiar that the official who escorted Marchand to the bench didn't ask him for Dahlin's helmet back.I wonder if the league will intervene in the matter. I don't expect a suspension, but I imagine a fine will be considered.Anyway, true to form, Marchand found a way to make news today for being a pest on the ice. Anyone surprised, raise your hand

