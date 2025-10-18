VIDEO: Brad Marchand steals and destroys Rasmus Dahlin’s helmet

Brad Marchand is no stranger to the ice. The forward was one for many years in Boston… and in Florida, he hasn't lost his good old habits.And this, even though he's now 37 years old.And even today, Marchand has been… Marchand. The Panthers took on the Sabres, and midway through the second period, Marchand and Rasmus Dahlin got into a scuffle… which resulted in the two guys coming to blows. But as Marchand left the scrum, he took Dahlin's helmet and headed for the penalty box… destroying it before throwing it back on the ice.And Dahlin didn't exactly find it funny.

Unreal sequence. Marchand/Dahlin go at it and then Brad takes his helmet to the box and rips it up #TimeToHunt #Sabrehood pic.twitter.com/AudvBGgU9i – NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) October 18, 2025

'Overtime'

(Possibly) unpopular opinion: In the absence of Patrik Laine and Kirby Dach, I'd (REALLY) like to see Arber Xhekaj get an opportunity on the PP. He's got one of, if not the, best inbound shots on the team. pic.twitter.com/maGWK7czwR– Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) October 18, 2025

You'd think with his club trailing, emotions would have taken over in Marchand's case. He'd just had a run-in with Dahlin, so he decided to find a way to piss him off even more.Once a pest, always a pest.Still, it's peculiar that the official who escorted Marchand to the bench didn't ask him for Dahlin's helmet back.I wonder if the league will intervene in the matter. I don't expect a suspension, but I imagine a fine will be considered.Anyway, true to form, Marchand found a way to make news today for being a pest on the ice. Anyone surprised, raise your hand– As long as Lane Hutson, Noah Dobson and Mike Matheson are healthy, I'm not buying it.

– I like that.

Coach Marty St. Louis on being a Habs fan: “I grew up a Canadiens fan. My idols were all the guys on the Canadiens: Mats Naslund, Guy Lafleur. I always dreamt of playing for the Canadiens. I always dreamt of the crowd to cheer me on as a player for the Habs. It's funny how… pic.twitter.com/G8dgHR9G9I– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 18, 2025

– Alexander Romanov is injured

#Isles Player update: Romanov is out for today's game. He is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Adam Boqvist will suit up today. – New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) October 18, 2025

– Unbelievable.

The Dodgers' four playoff starters rewrote history against the Brewers. https://t.co/itnFFhvAhj – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 18, 2025

– Well done.