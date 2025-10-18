Hockey

The Canadiens lose a rare regulation-time game at home
Raphael Simard
The Canadiens lose a rare regulation-time game at home
Credit: DansLesCoulisses.com

After four straight wins, Montreal was back in action tonight against the New York Rangers, with Samuel Montembeault back in net. Here's the rest of the lineup:

And the Rangers':

It didn't even take five minutes for the Canadiens to score two goals.

First, Juraj Slafkovsky scored on a beautiful pass from Cole Caufield.

And on the powerplay, captain Nick Suzuki scored his first goal of the season. What a play by Ivan Demidov on the sequence.

Later in the period, it was the Rangers' turn to deploy their massive attack. Mika Zibanejad, as he so often does against the Habs, scored with a precise shot into the top corner.

The Habs, despite a tough middle period, held the lead until the third period, but New York scored two quick goals in the third. First, J.T.

Moments later, Samuel Montembeault was weak on Matthew Robertson's blue-line shot.

After this goal, Monty was unable to keep his team within one goal of the opponents. 4-2 Rangers.

After that goal, Noah Dobson picked a good time to score his first goal in a Habs uniform, cutting the lead to

It was too little too late, however, and the magic of the last few games didn't work. The club's rare loss in regulation time. A first since 15 regular-season games (February 9). Final score: 4-3 visitors. Martin St-Louis' team's next game (4-2-0) is Monday against the Buffalo Sabres.

'Prolongation'

– Why?

– Six scouts at Bell Centre.

– Good thing.

– No.

– Ouch.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!