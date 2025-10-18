The Canadiens lose a rare regulation-time game at home

After four straight wins, Montreal was back in action tonight against the New York Rangers, with Samuel Montembeault back in net. Here's the rest of the lineup:

And the Rangers':

#NYR lines in Montreal Panarin-Zibanejad-Cuylle Sheary-Miller-Lafrenière Pärssinen-Laba-Raddysh Edström-Carrick-Rempe Gavrikov-Fox Robertson-Borgen Vaakanainen-Schneider Quick (against Montembeault) Shesterkin – Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) October 18, 2025

It didn't even take five minutes for the Canadiens to score two goals.

First, Juraj Slafkovsky scored on a beautiful pass from Cole Caufield.

And on the powerplay, captain Nick Suzuki scored his first goal of the season. What a play by Ivan Demidov on the sequence.

And a first for SUZUKI! pic.twitter.com/TwlnE6eK8y – TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 18, 2025

The #NYR havent seen Zibanejad rip one of these in quite some time… pic.twitter.com/1MfpAuzHFK – NYRONLY (@nyronly) October 18, 2025

Later in the period, it was the Rangers' turn to deploy their massive attack. Mika Zibanejad, as he so often does against the Habs, scored with a precise shot into the top corner.

The Habs, despite a tough middle period, held the lead until the third period, but New York scored two quick goals in the third. First, J.T.

Could have been either guys goal, but love seeing #NYR J.T. Miller telling Alexis Lafreniere to lead the train down the bench. pic.twitter.com/gXUV4MeKlc – Jonny Lazarus (@JLazzy23) October 19, 2025

Moments later, Samuel Montembeault was weak on Matthew Robertson's blue-line shot.

Robertson beats Montembeault with a point shot, Rangers are up 3-2. It was Robertson's first career goal. pic.twitter.com/FDY0XXf7rk – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) October 19, 2025

After this goal, Monty was unable to keep his team within one goal of the opponents. 4-2 Rangers.

Artemi Panarin doubles the Rangers lead pic.twitter.com/QDvinuT054 – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 19, 2025

After that goal, Noah Dobson picked a good time to score his first goal in a Habs uniform, cutting the lead to

just one. Noah Dobson's first in a Habs uniform cuts the Rangers' lead to just one. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/EbXrdpOu58 – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) October 19, 2025

It was too little too late, however, and the magic of the last few games didn't work. The club's rare loss in regulation time. A first since 15 regular-season games (February 9). Final score: 4-3 visitors. Martin St-Louis' team's next game (4-2-0) is Monday against the Buffalo Sabres.

