Return of METAL! the unlucky mascot will be at the Bell Centre every Saturday
Mathis Therrien
Credit: Google Images

Remember the curse of the Montreal Canadiens' alternate blue jerseys? I'm talking about when the Canadiens simply couldn't win a game in either the dark blue jerseys of the 2020-2021 season or the powder blue jerseys of the 2022-2023 season.

The Canadiens had taken so long to win a game in each of these two uniforms that it was starting to look like a real curse. And as for the powder-blue uniform, well, its unveiling was accompanied by the arrival of a new mascot named METAL! well, METAL! will be back this season, and the unlucky mascot will be present at every Saturday game at the Bell Centre.

Obviously, it's a marketing stunt, given that people liked the look of the mascot, but in the end, I think the majority of fans remember METAL! for the wrong reasons, namely the curse. In short, METAL! will be back in the team's entourage for 11 games this season, starting tonight against the New York Rangers. The kids will clearly be happy to have this zany-looking mascot back, and let's hope it doesn't bring bad luck again. Let's just say that the Habs shouldn't lose almost all their Saturday games at the Bell Centre, as these are often the most watched and listened-to games.

