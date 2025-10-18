Return of METAL! the unlucky mascot will be at the Bell Centre every Saturday

Remember the curse of the Montreal Canadiens' alternate blue jerseys? I'm talking about when the Canadiens simply couldn't win a game in either the dark blue jerseys of the 2020-2021 season or the powder blue jerseys of the 2022-2023 season.
The Canadiens had taken so long to win a game in each of these two uniforms that it was starting to look like a real curse. And as for the powder-blue uniform, well, its unveiling was accompanied by the arrival of a new mascot named METAL! well, METAL! will be back this season, and the unlucky mascot will be present at every Saturday game at the Bell Centre.
Ça disait de ne pas cliquer
It said not to click#GoHabsGo https://t.co/sccFXb1qGk– Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 17, 2025
'En– Ovi has the Wild's number.
That was Alex Ovechkin's 21s goal in 26 career games vs. the Wild.
His rate of .81 goals per game vs. Minnesota is his highest vs. any team. He has three goals in five games vs.
Filip
Gustavsson. Filip Gustavsson – Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) October 18, 2025
– Mailloux feels he's too tense on the ice right now.
Logan Mailloux: “I think when I'm at my best, I'm relaxed, I'm making plays, I'm feeling good out there. I feel like I'm gripping the stick a little tight right now .” https://t.co/kBnt41yq6j –
Matthew DeFranks (@MDeFranks) October 18, 2025
– This will be a very interesting case to follow.
“He's started slowly, and you just wonder where this (the contract talks) is all going to go”
There are a slew of things complicating Artemi Panarin's future with #NYRBreaking it all down herehttps://t.co/3oVAsODy17– Jim Cerny (@JimCerny) October 18, 2025
– Unbelievable:
Jaromir Jagr enters his 38th professional hockey season at age 53 https://t.co/BJvWbhJKo8 –
Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) October 18, 2025