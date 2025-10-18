Press briefing: Martin St-Louis (really) didn’t look happy this morning

This morning, we learned that the Habs' infirmary is already a mess. In addition to Patrik Laine and Kirby Dach who won't play tonight (they're injured day-to-day), we learned that Kaiden Guhle will be out for the next four to six weeks.Soon, then, the club's depth will be tested.And clearly, all this can't make Martin St-Louis happy, as he's already finding himself having to change things. Andwhen you listen to the coach speak this morning, you can hear it quite clearly in his tone and answers: he (really) doesn't sound happy.

Listen to the team's pregame media ops ahead of tonight's game against New York Tune in now to live pregame media ops ahead of tonight's game against the Rangers#GoHabsGo https://t.co/bIGO7leiW0 –Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 18, 2025

“We don't see him at all as a 7th defenseman who's just there to patch a hole! “ -Martin St-Louis, about Jayden Struble pic.twitter.com/hPgfuPeZEU– RDS (@RDSca) October 18, 2025

Without too much surprise, it's obviously the case of Guhle that worries the coach the most. We know he won't be around for atime… and that's going to test the club's depth.Although, at least the club still has Jayden Struble, who is really, really not naughty.

We agree that in an ideal world, the club would have access to all its players, and we feel that losing several of them at once is a major reason for the coach's frustration. But the good news is that while the coach is clearly not having a great day, his players are trying to keep their spirits up despite it all.They gave Joe Veleno some love this morning, as the veteran will play his first game in a CH uniform tonight.

St-Louis gathers his men at center here and tells them Veleno is playing his first game as a Habs, stick taps and wooos follow #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/BioifHJSkG – Karine Hains (@KarineHains) October 18, 2025

So we'll see how it all shakes out, but St-Louis will have to be creative to find a way to make it all work in the absence of Guhle, Laine and Dach.Big work ahead for the coach.

'Prolongation'

Unsurprisingly, Samuel Montembeault will be in net against the Rangers tonight –a Saturday night at the Bell Centre following Jakub Dobes' departure: the opposite would have beensurprising, you know.