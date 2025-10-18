Baseball

MLB in brief: Freddy Peralta traded | Optimism for George Springer
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in brief: Freddy Peralta traded | Optimism for George Springer
Credit: MLB

Freddy Peralta traded?

The Brewers will consider it. The pitcher is one year away from autonomy.

Optimism for George Springer

He's feeling better than yesterday and could well play tomorrow.

Tomorrow, many pitchers will be available, including Max Scherzer.

Christian Yelich on the move

Since the end of the 2018 playoffs, he has no points produced in the playoffs.

Ernie Clement: where you want to be

The Blue Jays aren't afraid of adversity.

John Schneider is also confident.

Martin Maldonado retires

He had a great career.

The Bronx War

Do you think Derek Jeter or Brian Cashman is right?

Logan Gilbert to pitch tomorrow

No surprise here.

This content was created with the help of AI.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!