MLB in brief: Freddy Peralta traded | Optimism for George Springer

Freddy Peralta traded?

The Brewers will consider it. The pitcher is one year away from autonomy.

Why Milwaukee Brewers will consider trading All-Star pitcher Freddy Peralta after NLCS defeat https://t.co/LTycPQqPKN – The Athletic MLB (@TheAthleticMLB) October 18, 2025

Optimism for George Springer

He's feeling better than yesterday and could well play tomorrow.

George Springer is “feeling a lot better than he did yesterday,” says Blue Jays manager John Schneider. Springer had a CT scan Friday night that returned negative. He's receiving treatment at Rogers Centre today and Schneider's optimistic he'll be able to play in Game 6. – Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) October 18, 2025

Tomorrow, many pitchers will be available, including Max Scherzer.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider says “everyone will be available that is physically available” to pitch in Game 6. “You'll see some guys that you normally don't see available in the bullpen.” – Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) October 18, 2025

Christian Yelich on the move

Since the end of the 2018 playoffs, he has no points produced in the playoffs.

You, YES YOU, have the same amount of postseason RBIs as Christian Yelich since 2018 – Joey (@suzukiplshomer) October 18, 2025

Ernie Clement: where you want to be

The Blue Jays aren't afraid of adversity.

Ernie Clement: “It's right where we want to be. That was our goal coming here, to get back to Toronto. Obviously, we wanted this game to go a little different, but I think we're in a great spot. I'd say we're in a great spot. We've got a chance. That's all we need.” #BlueJays – Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) October 18, 2025

John Schneider is also confident.

John Schneider: “We're going to fucking get after it in Sunday.” “We've won two games in a row a whole lot this year. That's what we expect to do starting Sunday.” #BlueJays – Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) October 18, 2025

Martin Maldonado retires

He had a great career.

Martin Maldonado announced his retirement from MLB pic.twitter.com/mI9ngNTpps – FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 18, 2025

The Bronx War

Do you think Derek Jeter or Brian Cashman is right?

Are you taking Derek Jeter or Brian Cashman's side? pic.twitter.com/C67EesIqzh – Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) October 18, 2025

Logan Gilbert to pitch tomorrow

No surprise here.

Logan Gilbert will start for the Mariners in Game 6 in Toronto, per @DKramer_ pic.twitter.com/eSMAn0qr8K – Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 18, 2025

This content was created with the help of AI.