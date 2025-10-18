Mike Matheson contract: “there’s a way to reach an agreement”

Mike Matheson is the Montreal Canadiens' next priority in terms of a contract: we know the Canadiens want to keep him (at the right price) and we also know the player is happy in Montreal. Those are two good reasons to try to reach an agreement on the terms of a new contract.Seeking to lure Sidney Crosby to town is another good reason, if you ask me… even if he deserves to stay with the Canadiens without being linked to the Penguins legend.But what's the right price for Matheson? In reality, it's debatable how much his desire to stay is a factor, but how much leverage Kaiden Guhle's injury can give him in negotiations. After all, even if he's a good guy who accepts everything on behalf of the club, the fact remains that everyone in the organization knows he's important. And everyone knows that Kaiden Guhle is injury-prone. #Justas Noah Dobson and Lane Hutson have secured their futures, it's Mike Matheson's turn to do so. Elliotte Friedman talked about it in the latest episode of 32 Thoughts, which came out after the Predators game. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rGfRP59t3Zw

I think there's a way to reach a deal.

Will Kent Hughes' former client come to terms with the Habs? Everyone seems to be getting along with the Habs these days… but Matheson will be eligible to become an unrestricted free agent in 2026, which differs from youngsters coming off their entry-level contracts. Here's what Friedman has to say on the subject.

–

Elliotte Friedman on Mike Matheson and the Habs

I think everyone is going to have to put some water in their wine for this to work. I don't think the Québécois wants to move… or that management wants to try and replace him. Already, without Guhle, it's going to be tough…With good faith, I see a contract extension on the horizon on reasonable terms for everyone.

'Overtime'

Buster Posey is thinking outside the box. https://t.co/bff2lRwtSm – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 18, 2025

– Giants are going to try something.

– The guys are ready.

– It's not going well for the Habs alum.

As Blues plan to make Logan Mailloux a healthy scratch, Chris Pronger preaches patience. https://t.co/tUddlvH03s – Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) October 18, 2025

– It's going well for the Habs alum.

Jonathan Drouin starts his #Isles tenure on a 4 game points streak – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) October 18, 2025

– Interesting.