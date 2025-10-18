Hockey

Kaiden Guhle’s injury: the Habs’ numerical disadvantage will be put to the test
Félix Forget
The Canadiens will be without Kaiden Guhle for the next few weeks. The defenseman's injury was obviously more serious than initially thought… and suddenly the club finds itself without one of its defensive stalwarts.Especially since the defense, up to now, has been one of the team's strengths… and the club is used to winning close games right down to the wire.

So, instead of having their five defensive stalwarts (Guhle, Mike Matheson, Noah Dobson, Lane Hutson and Alexandre Carrier), the club suddenly has four. Arber Xhekaj and Jayden Struble aren't villains, of course, but there's a reason both were fighting for a spot (unlike the other five).But another element that shouldn't be underestimated is the numerical disadvantage.He's only the fourth most-used defenseman short-handed so far this season… but he's still a regular.

Of course, this will put more pressure on the other three, who will have to eat up more minutes in Guhle's absence.I'm expecting it to be Xhekaj (given that Struble plays with Hutson and we're likely to want to keep this pair fresh and available to follow up the numerical disadvantage), but whatever the case, we agree it's not ideal. Thegood news is that although Guhle will miss several games, we're not talking about a very long-term injury. Barring a catastrophe, he'll be back well before the holidays, which means the club has to hold out in the meantime.The guys want to give 100% for him: it's up to them to show it, now.

