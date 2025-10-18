Kaiden Guhle’s injury: the Habs’ numerical disadvantage will be put to the test

The Canadiens will be without Kaiden Guhle for the next few weeks. The defenseman's injury was obviously more serious than initially thought… and suddenly the club finds itself without one of its defensive stalwarts.Especially since the defense, up to now, has been one of the team's strengths… and the club is used to winning close games right down to the wire.

Much is made of the Canadiens' explosive attack and how it's fun to watch, but the Canadiens at the start of the season are 10th for acc. goals /

game 4th

for

acc. shots / game 2nd for acc. scoring chances / game 3rd for shots from the bottom of the

net. / game 4th in shots acc. / game 2nd in scoring chances acc. / game 3rd in shots from bottom of enclave acc. / game – Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) October 17, 2025

So, instead of having their five defensive stalwarts (Guhle, Mike Matheson, Noah Dobson, Lane Hutson and Alexandre Carrier), the club suddenly has four. Arber Xhekaj and Jayden Struble aren't villains, of course, but there's a reason both were fighting for a spot (unlike the other five).But another element that shouldn't be underestimated is the numerical disadvantage.He's only the fourth most-used defenseman short-handed so far this season… but he's still a regular.

'Overtime'

Two Habs players on the list for most offensive zone puck possession per game: – Lane Hutson (6th in NHL) – Nick Suzuki (12th in NHL) https://t.co/VHoeZpuy8S –/r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 18, 2025

Of course, this will put more pressure on the other three, who will have to eat up more minutes in Guhle's absence.I'm expecting it to be Xhekaj (given that Struble plays with Hutson and we're likely to want to keep this pair fresh and available to follow up the numerical disadvantage), but whatever the case, we agree it's not ideal. Thegood news is that although Guhle will miss several games, we're not talking about along-term injury. Barring a catastrophe, he'll be backbefore the holidays, which means the club has to hold out in the meantime. The guys want to give 100% for him : it's up to them to show it, now.– Interesting.

– Aatos Koivu denied a goal.

Huge

stop

– Today's tosser.

Anderson (CHI) on waivers – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 18, 2025

– Can they force an ultimate game?

The Blue Jays have no more room to maneuver. https://t.co/HbHWTcc4IU – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 18, 2025

– Max Verstappen closes in on McLaren.