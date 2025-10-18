Kaiden Guhle out 4 to 6 weeks

The Montreal Canadiens shared several medical updates this morning in preparation for their morning practice. And let's just say, there's nothing positive about any of it. First, we learn that Kaiden Guhle will be out for four to six weeks, due to the injury he sustained in Thursday's game against the Nashville Predators.

Defenseman Kaiden Guhle (lower body, 4-6 weeks) and forwards Kirby Dach (lower body, daily evaluation) and Patrik Laine (lower body, daily evaluation) will not play in tonight's game. Forward Owen Beck has been recalled from the Laval Rocket… – Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 18, 2025

'Prolongation'

On top of that, we've learned that Kirby Dach and Patrik Laine will undergo a daily evaluation, and won't play tonight, so Owen Beck has been recalled for tonight's game.Details to comeThree pieces of bad news the Canadiens really didn't need this morning.