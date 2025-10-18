Hockey

Mathis Therrien
Kaiden Guhle out 4 to 6 weeks
Credit: Screenshot / X

The Montreal Canadiens shared several medical updates this morning in preparation for their morning practice. And let's just say, there's nothing positive about any of it. First, we learn that Kaiden Guhle will be out for four to six weeks, due to the injury he sustained in Thursday's game against the Nashville Predators.

On top of that, we've learned that Kirby Dach and Patrik Laine will undergo a daily evaluation, and won't play tonight, so Owen Beck has been recalled for tonight's game.Details to come

Three pieces of bad news the Canadiens really didn't need this morning.

