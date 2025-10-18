“I don’t know anyone who doesn’t see Alexander Zharovsky becoming a big shot for the Habs.”

Far from North America, Alexander Zharovsky is attracting a lot of attention. In eight KHL games, he already has seven points, and that's with limited playing time. Not Ivan Demidov-like, but still.

Another day, another point for 18-year-old Alexander Zharovsky 2-5-7 PTS in 8 GP pic.twitter.com/ZfXV7pmbse– KHL (@khl_eng) October 18, 2025

Last draft, Montreal didn't draft #Dobson in the first round, but in the second round, the Habs may have pulled off the steal of the auction by drafting the Russian 34th.

In his most recent 32 Thoughts podcast , industry insider Elliotte Friedman said he doesn't know anyone who doesn't see Zharovsky becoming a big coup for the Habs. It's big.

It's big, because Montreal already has a nice bank of prospects including Michael Hage and David Reinbacher, among others, and already has a good club.

Add Zharovsky and Hage, who are off to a terrific start to the season, and you've got a very well-balanced club. It's for games like these that Kent Hughes and his group have set their sights on this 18-year-old forward.

Alexander Zharovsky added sweet assist 1G, 1A in first game of the season for the 18-year-old! pic.twitter.com/op4fOqdK7R– KHL (@khl_eng) September 27, 2025

He's still under contract in the KHL for another season after this one, but who knows, maybe Montreal will manage to bring him to the metropolis sooner?

A bit like Demidov. spacer title='Overtime'] – Read on.

My colleague @jnblanchetJDQ has a gift for making people experience the interviews he conducts as if they were literally there. His latest post is worth your precious time. https://t.co/VwU4zEhOJT –Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) October 18, 2025

– Well done.

This goal put Scheifele (813) ahead of Blake Wheeler (812) for first in points in franchise history https://t.co/MZNzWfYN0T – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 18, 2025

– Alouettes win over Rouge et Noir.