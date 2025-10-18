Hockey

“I don’t know anyone who doesn’t see Alexander Zharovsky becoming a big shot for the Habs.”
Raphael Simard
“I don’t know anyone who doesn’t see Alexander Zharovsky becoming a big shot for the Habs.”
Credit: X

Far from North America, Alexander Zharovsky is attracting a lot of attention. In eight KHL games, he already has seven points, and that's with limited playing time. Not Ivan Demidov-like, but still.

Last draft, Montreal didn't draft #Dobson in the first round, but in the second round, the Habs may have pulled off the steal of the auction by drafting the Russian 34th.

In his most recent 32 Thoughts podcast , industry insider Elliotte Friedman said he doesn't know anyone who doesn't see Zharovsky becoming a big coup for the Habs. It's big.

It's big, because Montreal already has a nice bank of prospects including Michael Hage and David Reinbacher, among others, and already has a good club.

Add Zharovsky and Hage, who are off to a terrific start to the season, and you've got a very well-balanced club. It's for games like these that Kent Hughes and his group have set their sights on this 18-year-old forward.

He's still under contract in the KHL for another season after this one, but who knows, maybe Montreal will manage to bring him to the metropolis sooner?

A bit like Demidov. spacer title='Overtime'] – Read on.

– Well done.

– Alouettes win over Rouge et Noir.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!