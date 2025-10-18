Giants likely to hire manager from NCAA: Tony Vitello

The Giants are among the Major League Baseball organizations looking for a manager. The Braves, Rockies, Padres, Nationals, Orioles, Angels and Twins are the others.

But now the Giants are lining up to make a choice.

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Andrew Baggarly and Brittany Ghiroli, Buster Posey has decided to step outside the box and trust a manager who comes from the college circuit.

Tony Vitello, whose name had been circulating in California, is really lining up to be the manager. Jon Heyman also said it was moving in that direction.

Vitello is a 47-year-old manager with no pro experience in the coaching world . He turned around the University of Tennessee program recently.

Vitello is said to have a strong personality and the Giants were looking for someone who can take up space (in a positive way, so being a leader) when he enters a locker room.

Unlike in other sports, such news is unusual. And it's not as if the Giants are rebuilding: they're looking to win a lot of games in 2026.

Vitello, who is not part of baseball's inner circle of managers, will be under pressure. But if Posey trusts him, there must be reasons behind it.

The Giants have drafted from this university in the past.

Finally, the Giants' new manager should pocket a good sum, as he was paid more in college than many current managers in Major League Baseball. And since he had good job security, he won't be leaving the NCAA for peanuts.

