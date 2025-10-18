For over a month, Dodgers starters have been better than Paul Skenes

In four games against the Milwaukee Brewers, the Dodgers have given up just four runs.

Remember, the Dodgers don't put too much faith in their group of relievers. This means that the starting pitchers got the job done in the middle innings.

Those who saw the series know: the Dodgers were excellent on the mound and the four starters gave nothing away.

In fact, a tiny 0.63 ERA in 28.2 innings of work is an all-time team record for a championship series rotation.

Dodgers starting pitchers in the NLCS: – Blake Snell: 8 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 10 K

– Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 9 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K

– Tyler Glasnow: 5.2 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 8 K

– Shohei Ohtani: 6 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 10 K That's a combined ERA of 0.63 across 28.2 innings. pic.twitter.com/gE1STt5E0Z – Noah Camras (@noahcamras) October 18, 2025

But there's more. If we go back to the Dodgers' last 32 games, we notice that the trend is still very heavy. The starters have thrown 180.1 innings and have a 1.45 ERA. They also have 232 strikeouts.

If you compare that to Paul Skenes' 32 games (who I think will win the Cy Young) this season, you can see that the Dodgers' gunners' stats are better than Skenes'.

In other words? If Skenes had a rubber arm and could throw 32 straight starts, he'd be better off taking the Dodgers' rotation than taking what the best pitcher in the Nationals did in 2025.

It just goes to show that lately, the Dodgers have been on fire. It also shows that the plan was to be playoff-ready in 2025.

Paul Skenes in 32 starts this season

187.2 IP | 1.97 ERA | 0.95 WHIP

216/42 K/BB | .558 OPS allowance Dodgers starting pitchers in last 32 games

180.1 IP | 1.45 ERA | 0.82 WHIP

232/60 K/BB | .417 OPS allowance Staff is on an all-time heater. pic.twitter.com/Tbev2jyqS0 – Paul Hembekides (Hembo) (@PaulHembo) October 18, 2025

No word yet on whether the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will be rested for the World Series) will face the Blue Jays or the Mariners for the big fall dance.

But I do know that in our text to set the table for the World Series, we'll give the Dodgers the edge in the rotation. Even if the Mariners' rotation isn't bad.

This content was created with the help of AI.