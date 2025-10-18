Hockey

Florian Xhekaj avenges Josiah Didier, victim of a dirty trick last night
Félix Forget
Credit: Screenshot/Twitter

Last night, the Laval Rocket won their home opener. Jacob Fowler picked up a shutout, and the youngsters stood out. But unfortunately, that's not what caught the eye in this game: instead, it was Chase Stillman's dirty hit on Josiah Didier, who hit his head hard on the ice, that got everyone talking.Seeing Stillman continue to hit Didier when he was already on the ground was pretty ordinary.

The two teams faced off again today, and it was expected that the Rocket guys would be eager to avenge their teammate. In the veryfirst minute of the game, Florian Xhekaj went to visit Stillman… and sent him to the ground.The referees decided to intervene quickly to prevent things from getting out of hand… which was the right thing to do.

We know that Xhekaj, like his big brother, isn't afraid to throw down the gloves. And clearly, the club wanted to settle this quickly: it didn't even take a minute for Stillman to get a visit.Now we can get back to hockey.It's no surprise that Didier isn't in the Rocket line-up. Instead, Marc Del Gaizo was Adam Engström's partner on the blue line… which is interesting, considering they're the two favourites for a recall in the next few days following Kaiden Guhle's injury.We'll be keeping a close eye on all this, now. But Xhekaj, who wasn't the player chosen for a recall today, still found a way to get the word out.spacer title='Overtime']- Nice read.

– I love it.

– Josh Doan is on fire.

