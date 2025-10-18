Florian Xhekaj avenges Josiah Didier, victim of a dirty trick last night

Last night, the Laval Rocket won their home opener. Jacob Fowler picked up a shutout, and the youngsters stood out. But unfortunately, that's not what caught the eye in this game: instead, it was Chase Stillman's dirty hit on Josiah Didier, who hit his head hard on the ice, that got everyone talking.Seeing Stillman continue to hit Didier when he was already on the ground was pretty ordinary.

Total cheap-shot!! Unnecessary and very dangerous!! @abbycanucks Chase Stillman (Corey's son) gets a match penalty for punching @RocketLaval‘s Josiah Didier “after” falling on the ice!!! #GoRocket pic.twitter.com/40HLpDLS0G – GoHabsGo ontreal (@PeterStHabs) October 18, 2025

The two teams faced off again today, and it was expected that the Rocket guys would be eager to avenge their teammate. In the veryfirst minute of the game, Florian Xhekaj went to visit Stillman… and sent him to the ground.The referees decided to intervene quickly to prevent things from getting out of hand… which was the right thing to do.

Chase Stillman must answer to the famous “code” via Florian Xhekaj! #GoRocket on https://t.co/eBvnaL7M78 pic.twitter.com/vqgBhrxZRa – RDS (@RDSca) October 18, 2025

The Canadiens' forward was kind enough to answer all our columnist's questions, even some of the more drool-worthy oneshttps://t.co/6yVpeu47Or – TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 18, 2025

We know that Xhekaj, like his big brother, isn't afraid to throw down the gloves. And clearly, the club wanted to settle this quickly: it didn't even take a minute for Stillman to get a visit.Now we can get back to hockey.It's no surprise that Didier isn't in the Rocket line-up. Instead, Marc Del Gaizo was Adam Engström's partner on the blue line… which is interesting, considering they're the two favourites for a recall in the next few days following Kaiden Guhle's injury .We'll be keeping a close eye on all this, now. But Xhekaj, who wasn't the player chosen for a recall today , still found a way to get the word out.spacer title='Overtime']- Nice read.

– I love it.

Ovi's kids rocking the iconic yellow laces just like Dad (HT IG/nastyashubskaya) pic.twitter.com/h1V4rs46VP – BarDown (@BarDown) October 18, 2025

– Josh Doan is on fire.