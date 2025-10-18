Florian Xhekaj avenges Josiah Didier, victim of a dirty trick last night

Last night, the Laval Rocket won their home opener. Jacob Fowler picked up a shutout, and the youngsters stood out. But unfortunately, that's not what caught the eye in this game: instead, it was Chase Stillman's dirty hit on Josiah Didier, who hit his head hard on the ice, that got everyone talking.Seeing Stillman continue to hit Didier when he was already on the ground was pretty ordinary.
Total cheap-shot!! Unnecessary and very dangerous!! @abbycanucks Chase Stillman (Corey's son) gets a match penalty for punching @RocketLaval‘s Josiah Didier “after” falling on the ice!!! #GoRocket pic.twitter.com/40HLpDLS0G
– GoHabsGoontreal (@PeterStHabs) October 18, 2025
The two teams faced off again today, and it was expected that the Rocket guys would be eager to avenge their teammate. In the veryfirst minute of the game, Florian Xhekaj went to visit Stillman… and sent him to the ground.The referees decided to intervene quickly to prevent things from getting out of hand… which was the right thing to do.
Chase Stillman must answer to the famous “code” via Florian Xhekaj! #GoRocket on https://t.co/eBvnaL7M78 pic.twitter.com/vqgBhrxZRa
– RDS (@RDSca) October 18, 2025
