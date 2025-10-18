Arber Xhekaj: “We’ll give it 100% for Kaiden Guhle”

This morning, we learned that Kaiden Guhle will miss several weeks of activities. We're talking about an absence of four to six weeks… which means there's a world in which we won't see him back in uniform until December.And that's obviously a blow for the club: we know how important Guhle is to the Habs. That said, Martin St-Louis repeated it this morning: life goes on. It's up to the rest of the club to stand up… and that's obviously what the guys intend to do. In front of the media this morning, Arber Xhekaj was asked about his thoughts on his teammate's injury, and you can sense that the guys want to use this as a source of motivation:
He wants us to give 100% for him, and that's what we're going to do.
–
Arber Xhekaj
#Habs Arber Xhekaj on Kaiden Guhle's injury: “it sucks to see a buddy go down but he wants us to play hard for him so that's what we're going to do.”
– Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) October 18, 2025
