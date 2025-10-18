Arber Xhekaj protects Lane Hutson and throws off the gloves

Canadiens-Rangers, what does that mean? It means a duel between Arber Xhekaj and Matt Rempe. The Canadiens' 72 threw down the gloves, but much to the disappointment of fans, it wasn't against Rempe. It was against Sam Carrick.

In my opinion, Xhekaj won this fight. He protected his young teammate Lane Hutson, who was first hit by Carrick behind the net. Hutson fought back, but the 72 wasn't going to let Carrick off that easily

'Prolongation'

Honestly not sure why Quick is so upset with Hutson. pic.twitter.com/CyyUbXjjO7 – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) October 19, 2025

Twice during the dance, the Canadiens' defenseman told the linesmen to mind their own business and stay back. Meanwhile, Matt Rempe watched helplessly from the bench. Will he throw down the gloves in the third against Arber?After the brawl, there was a commercial break and opposing goaltender Jonathan Quick had a lot to say to Hutson. Why? I guess he didn't appreciate a no-name touching his star player…#