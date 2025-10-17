Top-5: An official makes a mistake with his goal verdict

Yesterday, the Canadiens miraculously won the game against the Predators. 10 other games were on the schedule. Here are the results and highlights of those games:

1. An official gets his goal verdict wrongFlorida had a good start to the season winning its first three games, but lately it's been getting tougher. The Panthers have lost their last three games. It's true that not having Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk doesn't help.

Yesterday, the highlight of the game wasn't a player, but an official. He got it wrong when he handed in a goal verdict after a challenge.

Paul Maurice didn't look too impressed… For the Devils, Jack Hughes shone with this superb goal, his first of the year.

Timo Meier picked up two points, while Jake Allen stopped 21 of 22 shots

2. Hurricanes still unbeaten

The Hurricanes are still the only unbeaten team on the Bettman circuit, having beaten the Ducks 4-1 yesterday and now have a 4-0-0 record. The Avalanche and Golden Knights didn't lose on a regular basis either, but dropped points in overtime and/or shootouts. Jacob Trouba did everything he could to prevent the mighty Canes from scoring, but his efforts were insufficient.

Seth Jarvis was in charge of the forwards, scoring his 100th and 101st career goals.

Russia's Alexander Nikishin scored his first NHL goal.

This season, he has four points in as many games.

3. “This is the mistake that will make Evan Bouchard go south at the Olympics”

For the past few years, Evan Bouchard has been recognized as one of the NHL's best offensive defensemen. But defensively, he's one of the worst. Yesterday, he made an unforgivable mistake.

After making the mistake, Mark Spector didn't pull any punches. He said it's the mistake that will ensure he won't be at the Olympics representing Team Canada, but in Turks & Caicos. Ouch. The defenseman finished the game with a minus-3 record…

Edmonton gave the Islanders their first win of the season. Final score: 4-2. The big hero of the game was Bo Horvat. He scored a hat trick: a shorthanded goal, a power-play goal and an empty-net goal.

Here he is with five points from four games so far this season

4. A first goal this season for Matvei Michkov

In his first three games of the season, Matvei Michkov still hadn't collected any points. The man who didn't arrive in form at camp finally broke the ice yesterday.

The Russian also finished the game with two shots on goal. Unfortunately for Philadelphia, the Jets were too strong. Winnipeg won 5-2. With two goals, Mark Scheifele tied Blake Wheeler for the most points in Jets history.

Kyle Connor also shined with two assists

5. Auston Matthews and Anthony Stolarz take care of the Rangers

Since the start of the season, the Rangers have really struggled to score. In fact, they still haven't scored at home. Yesterday, they played in Toronto and were unable to foil Anthony Stolarz more than once, who never stopped shining throughout the game.

New York will have nightmares about this… It was complicated, but the visitors finally scored.

That goal was enough to force overtime, but not to win the game.

In overtime, Auston Matthews completed a superb play by William Nylander to seal the game.

Final score: 2-1.

'Prolongation'

– At least he's back.

– Shane Pinto gave Ottawa the shootout win after Dylan Cozens' late tying goal.

– The save that won it for the Sens.

– Four players picked up three points last night.

– Four games on tap tonight.