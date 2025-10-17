Power ranking: The Habs excluded from The Athletic top-5

The season is still young. Very young. But as of today, at least before tonight's games… the Canadiens are in 3rd place overall in the National League.No, you're not dreaming. No one could have predicted that the Habs would be a powerhouse in the NHL this season. No one could have. The club doesn't have a lot of experience, and even if it has a good core, the rebuild isn't over yet. But… In The Athletic's ranking of the best teams, the Habs are 8th on the list. Although, in reality… the Habs deserve to be in the top-5, when you look at the overall National League standings.In the top-5 are

Colorado Avalanche

Dallas Stars

Carolina Hurricanes

Washington Capitals

Toronto Maple Leafs

The complete list is in the following article:

The NHL Power Rankings are BACK For the first edition of the season, we've already seen enough. Here's all the things we're already wrong about after one week of hockey. with @seangentille https://t.co/j1h87eeBxC pic.twitter.com/TB9VkJODTa– dom (@domluszczyszyn) October 17, 2025

We talk a lot about the Canadiens' explosive attack and how it's fun to watch, but the Habs at the start of the season are 10th in acc. goals / match 4th in acc. shots / match 2nd in acc. scoring chances. / game 3rd for shots from bottom of enclave acc. / game – Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) October 17, 2025

There may be one thing, which is sinking the Habs right now. And here, I'm talking about the team's defensive play. The Canadiens, after all, are not among the NHL's best clubs defensively. They allow a lot of goals, they allow a lot of shots, they allow a lot of scoring chances… and that makes a difference, in the end.

That said, in general, it's hard to fault Martin St-Louis' team. And the reason is simple: the club is able to enjoy success on the ice, despite everything. If the Canadiens had five losses in as many games, we'd be having a different discussion… But that's not the case, right now. spacer title='Overtime'] – 100%:

– I love the fit.

All-black fit for Vasy tonight pic.twitter.com/oQJKHJOLqe – NHL (@NHL) October 17, 2025

– Oops.

Alex Ovechkin struggles to locate Alex Ovechkin's face in a ‘Find Alex Ovechkin' game https://t.co/uTCik79zWs – RMNB (@rmnb) October 17, 2025

– Sick.