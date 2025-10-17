Power ranking: The Habs excluded from The Athletic top-5

The season is still young. Very young. But as of today, at least before tonight's games… the Canadiens are in 3rd place overall in the National League.No, you're not dreaming. No one could have predicted that the Habs would be a powerhouse in the NHL this season. No one could have. The club doesn't have a lot of experience, and even if it has a good core, the rebuild isn't over yet. But… In The Athletic's ranking of the best teams, the Habs are 8th on the list. Although, in reality… the Habs deserve to be in the top-5, when you look at the overall National League standings.In the top-5 are
- Colorado Avalanche
- Dallas Stars
- Carolina Hurricanes
- Washington Capitals
- Toronto Maple Leafs
The complete list is in the following article:
The NHL Power Rankings are BACK
For the first edition of the season, we've already seen enough. Here's all the things we're already wrong about after one week of hockey. with @seangentille https://t.co/j1h87eeBxC pic.twitter.com/TB9VkJODTa– dom (@domluszczyszyn) October 17, 2025
We talk a lot about the Canadiens' explosive attack and how it's fun to watch, but the Habs at the start of the season are
10th in acc. goals / match 4th in acc. shots / match 2nd in acc. scoring chances. / game 3rd for shots from bottom of enclave acc. / game – Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) October 17, 2025
That said, in general, it's hard to fault Martin St-Louis' team. And the reason is simple: the club is able to enjoy success on the ice, despite everything. If the Canadiens had five losses in as many games, we'd be having a different discussion… But that's not the case, right now. spacer title='Overtime'] – 100%:
The three stars of the Canadiens' second week in business! And you, who impressed you during the 3 games of the week? #ch #Habs #hockey #lnh #nhl #montreal #mtl #canadiens pic.twitter.com/Xp2PEkH0CF
– BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) October 17, 2025
– I love the fit.
All-black fit for Vasy tonight pic.twitter.com/oQJKHJOLqe
– NHL (@NHL) October 17, 2025
– Oops.
Alex Ovechkin struggles to locate Alex Ovechkin's face in a ‘Find Alex Ovechkin' game https://t.co/uTCik79zWs –
RMNB (@rmnb) October 17, 2025
– Sick.
Lots of blue in the crowd tonight
Watch Blue Jays vs. Mariners Game 5 on Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/GE6wKbPwgu– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 17, 2025