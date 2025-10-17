Pascal Vincent chose to stay in Laval: “he could have ended up in the NHL elsewhere”

For a while last season, it looked like Québécois Pascal Vincent wouldn't be back with the Laval Rocket for the 2025-2026 season, and rumors were swirling that he'd be heading to the NHL. But, as we know, the coach is still in Laval for his second season with the Rocket. Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton must surely be proud to see him stay on, as he was successful in 2024-2025 and developed some of the organization's products.When it comes to HuGo's good deeds, Vincent's hiring is one of them.

So happy he decided to stay in the Canadiens organization with the Rocket. He could have found himself an assistant coach elsewhere. I had a chat with him at the start of training camp and he loves the organization so much, living here.

But what we're wondering is how close the former Columbus Blue Jackets head coach came to leaving for other climes this summer… Renaud Lavoie, in his morning column on BPM Sports , broached the subject.

Pascal Vincent

Vincent and his family are well settled in Montreal… until a new NHL challenge is on the cards – which Renaud Lavoie says will happen. And that's where it gets interesting. After all, Martin St-Louis isn't exactly on an ejector seat, which means that if he wants to return to the NHL, it'll surely be somewhere other than Quebec. Does he prefer managing in the AHL to being an assistant in the NHL? Considering Lavoie's comments and the fact that, in the past, Vincent preferred managing the Manitoba Moose to being an assistant in Winnipeg, you'd think he'd prefer that, yes. And in the meantime, it's the Canadiens who stand to benefit.

– Speaking of the Rocket.

