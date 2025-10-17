MLB in brief: John Schneider knows how to cringe Max Scherzer | Trey Yesavage on Sunday

John Schneider knows how to crank Max Scherzer

He explained in detail how he pressed the right buttons to get the best out of the pitcher yesterday.

Inside the fiery, foul-mouthed mound visit that led Mad Max to a signature October moment. https://t.co/Qhs7NvS6YN – Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) October 17, 2025

By the way, here are the line-ups for tonight.

Pivotal Game 5 in a series where the road team has won every game pic.twitter.com/SJHyyAkq2T – Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 17, 2025

Trey Yesavage on Sunday

He will start Game #6.

Trey Yesavage will start Game 6 for the Blue Jays in Toronto, per @KeeganMatheson pic.twitter.com/PwVfeMZxki – Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 17, 2025

A.J. Preller can do no wrong

The Padres' baseball boss needs to win in the short term.

The Padres have begun their fifth managerial search in 10 years. Meanwhile, their longtime GM has a year left on his contract, with no guarantee of another extension. On the questions swirling around A.J. Preller, with @Ken_Rosenthal: https://t.co/4CWEs5hCXO – Dennis Lin (@dennistlin) October 17, 2025

Brewers need to stand up

The bats aren't doing the job against L.A.

The Brewers are hitting .101 as a team in this NLCS against the Dodgers pic.twitter.com/PsrG6pYkeM – Baseball Is Dead (@baseballisdead_) October 17, 2025

Nate Pearson to Houston

The Astros want to make him a starter. He signed a Major League deal.

The Astros and RHP Nate Pearson have agreed to a one-year deal, per @Chandler_Rome. Houston plans to use Pearson as a starter. pic.twitter.com/D2IxTbXcMD – FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 17, 2025

