MLB in brief: John Schneider knows how to cringe Max Scherzer | Trey Yesavage on Sunday
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
John Schneider knows how to crank Max Scherzer

He explained in detail how he pressed the right buttons to get the best out of the pitcher yesterday.

By the way, here are the line-ups for tonight.

Trey Yesavage on Sunday

He will start Game #6.

A.J. Preller can do no wrong

The Padres' baseball boss needs to win in the short term.

Brewers need to stand up

The bats aren't doing the job against L.A.

Nate Pearson to Houston

The Astros want to make him a starter. He signed a Major League deal.

