Logan Mailloux is healthy, but will be sidelined for the Blues’ next game
Marc-Olivier Cook
Logan Mailloux's last game was a disaster. The defenseman finished his team's game with an ugly minus-4 record and Blues head coach Jim Montgomery was fed up.I say that… because Mailloux will be sidelined tomorrow, when the Blues host the Stars in St. Louis.

Of all NHL defensemen, Mailloux has the worst minus-7 differential in the league so far this season. He's young, he's still learning… Montgomery was keen to set the record straight, however: it's not the end of the world because the Blues have a plan for him.We know he's appreciated in St. Louis and that the Blues will give him what he needs to become a good defenseman.

Zachary Bold… No joke, everyone knows that Logan Mailloux has great offensive qualities in his game. But everyone also knows that Logan Mailloux tends to have some difficulties in his territory. His decision-making isn't always on point, nor is his positioning… and this means he sometimes becomes a problem in the defensive zone. That's another reason why the Blues want to give him time to learn. Montgomery wants to give him the opportunity to watch a game from the sidelines (we know that can help, sometimes) and he seems confident that he'll become important in St. Louis. But still: it took… four games before he was left out. That's not a lot of games. And even if the sample is small, the result is the same in the end.He'll have to get back on track, to put it another way.

