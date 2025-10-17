Hockey

Left-handed – right-handed: Samuel Montembeault and Gonzo were perfect
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: BPM Sports - YT

On David Beaucage's Drette su'l tape podcast, the Canadiens' goalie revealed that he knows by heart which side every NHL player shoots from. He also knows what color the guys are tapping their sticks. Here's the clip

He's not the only one who knows the details of NHL player gender (which doesn't make it any less interesting, by the way), and it's more common than you might think.Colleague Marc-Olivier Cook can tell you whether an NHL player is left- or right-handed, whether he has a black or white pat AND how he pats his hockey stick. Stéphane Gonzalez, meanwhile, has also mastered the left- / right-handed aspect of NHL players. Seeing Monty say this to David Beaucage, he decided to challenge the Canadiens' goaltender to a contest on BPM Sports at 1pm this afternoon. It was well worth the detour.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sWzTyhgdObM Georges Laraque asked Gonzo and Monty to name the sides of 20 NHLers. We're talking about 20 guys each, so 40 in all.The result? 40 correct answers. Gonzo was able to answer in 0.00001 seconds, while the Habs goalie was able to name the color of each player's tap along the way. In short, both impressed in their own way… and I'm told that Monty got 20/20 for the taps. In LIVE, on YouTube, there were 5,500 people, at one point. It's good to see that the goalie lent himself to the game on his day off, as it made for a superb moment. Segments like this bring fans closer to the Canadiens players, and if one of them wants to take on colleague Marc-Olivier Cook, that would be quite a result too.

