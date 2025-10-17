Left-handed – right-handed: Samuel Montembeault and Gonzo were perfect

On David Beaucage's Drette su'l tape podcast, the Canadiens' goalie revealed that he knows by heart which side every NHL player shoots from. He also knows what color the guys are tapping their sticks. Here's the clip

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drettesultape.com (@drettesultape)

He's not the only one who knows the details of NHL player gender (which doesn't make it any less interesting, by the way), and it's more common than you might think.Colleague Marc-Olivier Cook can tell you whether an NHL player is left- or right-handed, whether he has a black or white pat AND how he pats his hockey stick. Stéphane Gonzalez, meanwhile, has also mastered the left- / right-handed aspect of NHL players. Seeing Monty say this to David Beaucage, he decided to challenge the Canadiens' goaltender to a contest on BPM Sports at 1pm this afternoon. It was well worth the detour.

'Overtime'

The Canadiens' next opponents, the New York Rangers, will be practicing in Brossard. Matt Rempe is the first player on the ice with the coaches.#Rangers #Rempe pic.twitter.com/xrHy5nPyxH– Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) October 17, 2025

– Interesting.

– Seen likewise.

Max Scherzer, Joe Flacco and Aaron Rodgers wowed the gallery last night. Forty is the new twenty-five. https://t.co/RClUNnunJi –Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 17, 2025

– Ouch.

This is a photo of the Habs bench after Cole Caufield's tying goal yesterday in the third. You can see the joy on every player's face. In fact, on every player's face except one. pic.twitter.com/DYuR4kpy5y– Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 17, 2025

– Makes sense.

Friedman on 32TP says we are heading towards a Kyle Davidson extension in Chicago, nothing done yet, but trending that way. – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) October 17, 2025

– Worth noting.

We talk a lot about the Canadiens' explosive offense and how it's fun to watch, but the Habs at the start of the season are 10th in goals acc. / game 4th in shots acc. / game 2nd in scoring chances acc. / game 3rd in shots from the bottom of the enclave acc. / match – Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) October 17, 2025

– To be continued.