Lane Hutson is right: Cole Caufield (Mr. Prolongation) deserves to go to the Olympics

Do you have the feeling that Cole Caufield can score in important moments? That's right, when you look at his five goals this season, you can see that the diminutive forward often scores in the important moments… and his last three goals are good examples of that. He scored in overtime against Seattle on Tuesday, tied the score with 19 seconds to play yesterday and gave his club the win(3-2 over Nashville) as overtime drew to a close.
last 3 games: vs Chicago: Winning goal with 15 seconds left vs Seattle: Tie-breaking goal with 2:41 left, overtime win vs Nashville: Tie-breaking goal with 19 seconds left, overtime win
– Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) October 17, 2025
No, never count the Canadiens out.in fact,Caufield is so good in overtime that he's now at the top of the Canadiens' all-time list for overtime goals with 10.He's helped by the three-on-three, but to join Max Pacioretty and Howie Morenz at the top of that list is interesting for a guy who's only been in the league since 2021.
And while we're at it, no player has scored 10 overtime goals in fewer games (292) than he has in the history of the National League
On the night Cole Caufield ties the Canadiens' record with his 10th overtime goal, Lane Hutson presents Caufield's case for a spot on Team USA at the Olympics pic.twitter.com/12ITBBamow
– Eric Engels (@EricEngels) October 17, 2025
His father no doubt has Nick Suzuki saying he should represent Canada.Hutson himself isn't sure he'll make the club(he's only just been added to his preliminary roster), but he's preaching to the choir. I don't know how much the U.S. wants smaller players, but the two guys are helping each other out right now. It's crazy, though, that yesterday's game ended on such an exciting note… when you remember how plaaaaaaaaaate the game was to begin with. With the Blue Jays on the other shift, what game were you listening to?Not only did the club find a way to win, it did so in dramatic fashion. Just betting on comebacks isn't sustainable, but it shows that the guys in the club believe in themselves. You have to give Caufield credit, obviously, but you also have to give credit to their defenders. Mike Matheson made a great play in overtime on the winning goal, and what about Hutson, who's out of his mind with his contract situation AND seems faster than ever on the ice since the start of the season?
WHAT A STOP BY LANE
WHAT A SAVE BY LANE#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/b9LOdBYhtK– Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 17, 2025
The best were the best at the best of times yesterday.What else will I take away from this game, which represents a fourth straight win in five games this season for Martin St-Louis' men?
I think the most underrated play of the game is Dobes' 2-on-0 overtime save. Hence the reason Caufield garroted on him. #gohabsgo pic.twitter.com/CVVxrOGMM6
– JT (@jeantrudel83) October 17, 2025
A big goal by Oliver Kapanen, good work to get his own rebound. His third goal of the year. Tie game. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/5O2rGbH5J4
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) October 17, 2025
6. We almost forget that at the start of the game, we wanted to change everything following an ordinary game. There were defensive changes, in particular, when Jayden Struble went from the stands to “Lane Hutson's playing partner” in just a few minutes of play.
Switching things up on defense for the Canadiens, Guhle now with Carrier, while Hutson is taking shifts with Struble.
–
Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) October 17, 2025
'prolongation'Because Martin St-Louis decided to give his flock the day off today, we shouldn't see the Canadiens give a medical update on Kaiden Guhle.
Kaiden Guhle having a hard time getting off the ice: pic.twitter.com/oNDTQ8C1Cb
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) October 17, 2025
Guhle didn't immediately head to the dressing room, but he didn't play at the end of the game. We're not sure what that means, since the club was down a goal and it wasn't his place to eat up minutes under the circumstances,but the Habs can't afford to lose him.