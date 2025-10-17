Kaiden Guhle’s injury: no cause for concern last night

Yesterday, Kaiden Guhle had a hard time getting off the ice: while skating, he seemed to feel a sharp pain in his leg. He quickly made his way to the bench and didn't exactly eat up the minutes late in the game.Here's how he reacted

Of necessity, a certain amount of concern has settled in town. After all, Guhle is the kind of defenseman who can't always stay healthy.David Reinbacher… Kirby Dach… Kaiden Guhle… we're holding our breath more and more with these three guys when there's contact on the ice.But the question on everyone's mind this morning is: how's Guhle doing? The question was put to Renaud Lavoie this morning on BPM Sports' Morning Club. And the journalist provided a breath of optimism:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uIOY9kPFnOw After the game, the defender wasn't giving his club any cause for concern, according to the journalist. That, of course, is excellent news under the circumstances for a defenseman the Habs can't exactly afford to lose. That said, we don't know if the Habs wanted to calm things down, and we don't know how the defenseman feels this morning. And since the Canadiens have the day off, I'm not holding my breath today and don't expect a medical update until tomorrow.We've seen this before: guys who are fine at the time of injury, but not so fine afterwards. Bo Bichette of the Toronto Blue Jays is an excellent example,so the news about Guhle is encouraging and we seem to be a long way from the guy who reacted as if his injury was serious. Overtime]- Yesterday was a great night to be a has-been.

