Kaiden Guhle: Supporters saw him limping today in a restaurant

Kaiden Guhle didn't finish last night's game against the Predators. The defenseman hurt himself in the third period… and it looked really, really painful. You can clearly see that he was uncomfortable coming off the ice, and you can see in the video that follows that he wasn't feeling well.When a guy comes off the ice like that, it's pretty telling:

Kaiden Guhle having a hard time getting off the ice: pic.twitter.com/oNDTQ8C1Cb – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) October 17, 2025

The Canadiens are off today, which is why there's been no official update yet on the defenseman, but what we do know is that Guhle was spotted with Jayden Struble today at a Montreal restaurant – Mano Cornuto – and was limping as he walked. The good news? He wasn't wearing a brace or an orthopedic boot… and he was able to walk without the use of crutches.Now that's encouraging.

Fans spotted Kaiden Guhle at lunchtime in a Griffintown restaurant. He was limping, you could tell. But he wasn't wearing a brace or an orthopedic boot, and he was able to walk without the use of crutches. We should have an official update from the Habs tomorrow – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 17, 2025

I don't need to remind you that Kaiden Guhle is an important member of the Canadiens' defensive brigade, playing alongside Lane Hutson on the team's top-4… and he's the club's blue-line general too. He's able to take on the opposition's best players night after night and do his job in the best possible way.Kaiden Guhle is really important. And we've seen him injured too many times since the start of his career, so it's good that he seems to have avoided the worst. We'll obviously have to wait for news from the organization before coming to an ultimate conclusion, but knowing he wasn't wearing a splint or orthopedic boot today is already a good step forward. It would hurt to lose him for a bit. Especially when everything seems to be going swimmingly in Montreal at the moment…Guhle stayed on the Canadiens bench after getting hurt last night and finished the game sitting with the rest of his teammates.

You can see him celebrating Cole Caufield's game-tying goal late in the game:

This is a photo of the Habs bench after Cole Caufield's game-tying goal in the third. You can see the joy on every player's face – in fact, every player's face but one. pic.twitter.com/DYuR4kpy5y– Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 17, 2025

In the photo above, all the guys are standing… except Patrik Laine. And it's funny, but earlier this week, I saw all the Canadiens players congratulating Lane Hutson in Brossard after he signed his new contract with the Canadiens.

Who was the first Habs player to leave the group, in which the guys had gathered to give Hutson some love?You guessed it ..