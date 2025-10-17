Journalist takes a tumble on Sportsnet

Being a sports journalist can be a risky business, as Sportsnet columnist Anna Dua found out the hard way yesterday before the game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the New York Rangers. Dua, who was running down the hallway in high heels and an all-white outfit, got stuck in her shoes before taking a hard landing.

Raise your hand if you face planted while running to a hit in front of the entire New York Rangers during their warmups in an all white outfit and then got put on blast by @DavidAmber on Hockey Central… My cameraman @Gariepy21 got the fall footage for y'all don't worry pic.twitter.com/0OU3fll7Lp- Anna Dua (@AnnaNoelleDua) October 16, 2025

Just goes to show that hockey isn't just dangerous on the ice. The whole thing happened in close proximity to Rangers players who were in the circle doing their pre-game warm-ups and witnessed the event.

His cameraman, who was positioned in just the right place at just the right time, was able to capture the scene, which is rather comical as you can see in the video. Fortunately, the journalist does not appear to have been injured as a result of her misfortune, and was discussing the incident on air only some twenty minutes later.

David Amber was so amused by his colleague's video that he decided to play it live on Hockey Central

Dua chose instead to laugh at her clumsiness as she herself shared the Sportsnet clip on her personal X page.

The journalist, who always looks her best on air, might want to consider trading in her high heels for a pair of espadrilles or something a little more practical for running around an amphitheater. In fact, her colleague Amber advises her to avoid high-heeled shoes for future reports.

Anyway, I don't know if she'll learn her lesson in the future

'Overtime'

– Kirk scores the Jays' second run.

– Mariners reply

BIG DUMPER, BIG SWING

LET

– What a shot!

– Who

will

make the