John Schneider on Max Scherzer: “I thought he was going to kill me, that was good”
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Everyone saw the sequence, during yesterday's 8-2 win, when Max Scherzer refused to leave the game. It went viral on social networks.

The manager hadn't decided anything yet. Otherwise, he probably would have already made his call to the bullpen.

Part of me believes that Schneider wanted to light a fire under his pitcher, who has a crazy temper when he pitches. And for the first time since he's been in Toronto, it resulted in a Max Scherzer moment.

Here's what the manager had to say after the game about his pitcher, who wanted the ball “and told him in a little different language” last night.

It was great. I thought he was going to kill me. It was great. He looked me in the eye, both colors, as I walked out. – John Schneider

This helped the pitcher perform well, after he came through a tougher first inning. Kudos, by the way, to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for mentioning that he was revealing his pitches (tipping pitches) to his opponents, by the way.

A great deal of teamwork has taken place, and the Blue Jays now have many positive elements to build on for the rest of the series, which is now tied 2-2.

1. I know home-court advantage isn't a big positive in the series, but the Blue Jays have made sure to bring the series back to Toronto for at least one game. Game #5 will take place tonight in Seattle, but duels #6 and (if necessary) #7 will take place in Toronto.

2. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (who will not be a free agent at the end of the season) hit another home run. He broke the franchise record (5) for most home runs in a playoff run. Jose Bautista hit four in 2015.

3. Andres Gimenez (four runs produced yesterday, two in the other win) has six runs produced and two home runs in Seattle this week. Why did Barry Bonds invite himself to the #9 spot in the offensive order?

4. Max Scherzer did well yesterday and Shane Bieber pitched six innings in game #3. That's why they were acquired. And with George Kirby and Luis Castillo not pitching long, the Mariners' bullpen isn't as fresh as the Blue Jays' for tonight.

5. The Blue Jays' forward has been on his feet for the past two games. Will that continue tonight with Kevin Gausman on the mound? Has the momentum really shifted in the series?

It may be difficult for Bryce Miller to contain the opposing hitters tonight.

6. Addison Barger had a strong defensive game in right field. It wasn't Anthony Santander (whose playoffs are over) who could have played like that.

He also got his bat out.

7. The Blue Jays look like a club that will be able to make it to the World Series. But on the other side of the ledger will be the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are simply unstoppable right now.

Let's just say that the series in the American is more captivating than the one in the National…

  • 41 hits over one goal in the playoffs: George Springer ranks fifth all-time.

  • 176 strikeouts in the playoffs: Max Scherzer ranks fifth all-time.

  • Jackson Chourio is expected to play tonight for the Brewers.

  • It looks like the end for Nick Castellanos in Philly.

  • Nestor Cortes Jr. undergoes surgery.

