John Schneider on Max Scherzer: “I thought he was going to kill me, that was good”

Everyone saw the sequence, during yesterday's 8-2 win, when Max Scherzer refused to leave the game. It went viral on social networks.

The manager hadn't decided anything yet. Otherwise, he probably would have already made his call to the bullpen.

Part of me believes that Schneider wanted to light a fire under his pitcher, who has a crazy temper when he pitches. And for the first time since he's been in Toronto, it resulted in a Max Scherzer moment.

Here's what the manager had to say after the game about his pitcher, who wanted the ball “and told him in a little different language” last night.

It was great. I thought he was going to kill me. It was great. He looked me in the eye, both colors, as I walked out. – John Schneider

“I thought he was gonna kill me, it was great” John Schneider talked about his mound visit with Max Scherzer in the 5th inning pic.twitter.com/LuEf5HZgOg – FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 17, 2025

This helped the pitcher perform well, after he came through a tougher first inning. Kudos, by the way, to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for mentioning that he was revealing his pitches (tipping pitches) to his opponents, by the way.

A great deal of teamwork has taken place, and the Blue Jays now have many positive elements to build on for the rest of the series, which is now tied 2-2.

1. I know home-court advantage isn't a big positive in the series, but the Blue Jays have made sure to bring the series back to Toronto for at least one game. Game #5 will take place tonight in Seattle, but duels #6 and (if necessary) #7 will take place in Toronto.

2. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (who will not be a free agent at the end of the season) hit another home run. He broke the franchise record (5) for most home runs in a playoff run. Jose Bautista hit four in 2015.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s 5th home run of the postseason gives the #BlueJays a 6-2 lead. That's a new record for the most HR in a postseason by a Jays hitter. He's the best hitter in baseball right now. pic.twitter.com/OGBg8uZ87i – Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) October 17, 2025

3. Andres Gimenez (four runs produced yesterday, two in the other win) has six runs produced and two home runs in Seattle this week. Why did Barry Bonds invite himself to the #9 spot in the offensive order?

4. Max Scherzer did well yesterday and Shane Bieber pitched six innings in game #3. That's why they were acquired. And with George Kirby and Luis Castillo not pitching long, the Mariners' bullpen isn't as fresh as the Blue Jays' for tonight.

Former Cy Young-winning SP to win consecutive postseason games for same team: 2025 ALCS TOR Shane Bieber, Max Scherzer

2017 ALCS HOU Dallas Keuchel, Justin Verlander

2017 ALDS HOU Verlander, Keuchel

1997 NLDS ATL Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine, John Smoltz

1996 NLCS ATL Maddux,.. – Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 17, 2025

5. The Blue Jays' forward has been on his feet for the past two games. Will that continue tonight with Kevin Gausman on the mound? Has the momentum really shifted in the series?

It may be difficult for Bryce Miller to contain the opposing hitters tonight.

6. Addison Barger had a strong defensive game in right field. It wasn't Anthony Santander (whose playoffs are over) who could have played like that.

He also got his bat out.

7. The Blue Jays look like a club that will be able to make it to the World Series. But on the other side of the ledger will be the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are simply unstoppable right now.

Let's just say that the series in the American is more captivating than the one in the National…

41 hits over one goal in the playoffs: George Springer ranks fifth all-time.

George Springer has tied David Ortiz for the 5th most postseason extra base hits in MLB history (41) pic.twitter.com/9C5yi9bnGH – Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) October 17, 2025

176 strikeouts in the playoffs: Max Scherzer ranks fifth all-time.

Max Scherzer is No. 5 on the all-time #Postseason strikeout list pic.twitter.com/ZC3H05NTW1 – MLB (@MLB) October 17, 2025

