It’s time for Juraj Slafkovsky to wake up

Juraj Slafkovsky said it himself: he's tired of excuses. He wants to “stop talking” and start performing… and this isn't the first time we've heard that either. But there it is, the damned problem. After five games this season, the big Slovak doesn't look like a guy who makes $7.6 million a season. He doesn't look like a guy who wants to do everything for his club, and he doesn't look like a guy who dominates on the ice. At some point, the boots have to follow the reels. As you'll understand from the introduction to my text, I don't like Slaf's start to the season. He had an e*** good game against the Red Wings last Thursday. But my question is: why don't we see this Slaf every night?Why aren't we able to see the involved and useful Slaf we should see more often?

Juraj Slafkovsky #20 (6'3″, 238 lbs) was the most useful player in all aspects of the game last night. He was constantly a problem for the opposing defenders with a very aggressive forecheck, finishing his checks, and using his stick in the neutral zone to cut passing lanes. He… pic.twitter.com/3u62B8IpQS – Romain Louis (@x_skils64201) October 10, 2025

Slaf is adept at protecting and retrieving pucks. That's what can make the difference in his game, and seeing him involved in those facets of the game is always interesting. But the Slovak needs to find a way to produce as well. For example? On the powerplay, it seems to be harder than ever. He's killing plays, he's not able to complete certain passes for some reason, and I thought he looked late a few times too. He's got great vision, and we know that. But he's been invisible – or almost invisible – in the club's last three games… That's not what you want from one of your best forwards. And it's not what you want from a guy who keeps saying he has to be at the top of his game from the very first game of the season… And at some point, there will have to be “consequences”. Maybe starting by taking away his important role on the powerplay will change things… But one thing's for sure: it can't last forever either.

Kopitar will be out week-to-week with a foot injury…hit by a puck vs Minnesota https://t.co/MB3CVEhUj2 – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 17, 2025

