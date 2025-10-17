Hutson and Caufield, too small for the NHL : bullsh*t

stanley Cup champion teams don't have small players” “The NHL is a league of copycats” “Cole Caufield and Lane Hutson won't make it in the U.S. because they're too small” “It's no coincidence that no NHL team dared draft a single defenseman under 6'0 last June.“It's no coincidence that no NHL team dared draft a single defenseman under 6'0 last June.”We've heard them all. Yes, in reality, hockey is a contact sport and you can't ignore it. Having a team full of 5'7 players would clearly be a bad strategy to put forward, but grafting two or three small, talented players onto a well-balanced line-up can't be considered a bad idea. Thehardest thing in the NHL is scoring goals, and when one guy scores so many(Allo Cole) and another sets up so many(Allo Lane), you can't ignore it and say to yourself: they're (too) small.
'Prolongation'– Jayden Struble had to play and he did well in his limited role last night. The same must happen with Joe Veleno… and it's Patrik Laine who'll have to step aside in my opinion – A thought for the HFTV guys who, after years of misery outside the Bell Centre, are having a great time after the games this year. #Patience– For those of you who think we like the negative better than the positive when covering the Canadiens, you're in the ballpark! We much prefer what's going on right now to the three rebuilding seasons – I wonder if Martin Lemay still thinks Cole Caufield is a pushover for Nick Suzuki… – Machine Gun Kelly at the Super Bowl at the Grey Cup. #JaimeÇa
– All the day's CF Montreal news in one place.
We spoke to Marco Donadel, Jalen Neal and Luca Petrasso this morning live from the Nutrilait Centre. Reminder: the #CFMTL will play its last game of the season tomorrow in Cincinnati (6:00 p.m.).
1. Marco Donadel, Jalen Neal and Luca Petrasso all admitted that the season hasn't… pic.twitter.com/e0hfUn6iMp– Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 17, 2025