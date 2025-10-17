Hutson and Caufield, too small for the NHL : bullsh*t

stanley Cup champion teams don't have small players” “The NHL is a league of copycats” “Cole Caufield and Lane Hutson won't make it in the U.S. because they're too small” “It's no coincidence that no NHL team dared draft a single defenseman under 6'0 last June.“It's no coincidence that no NHL team dared draft a single defenseman under 6'0 last June.”We've heard them all. Yes, in reality, hockey is a contact sport and you can't ignore it. Having a team full of 5'7 players would clearly be a bad strategy to put forward, but grafting two or three small, talented players onto a well-balanced line-up can't be considered a bad idea. Thehardest thing in the NHL is scoring goals, and when one guy scores so many(Allo Cole) and another sets up so many(Allo Lane), you can't ignore it and say to yourself: they're (too) small.

Since signing his contract, Lane Hutson has three points in two games, as well as a plus-3 cumulative differential. Meanwhile,we've got another prob-Laine up front, but that's another story…Cole Caufield is just too clutch. He's scored five goals so far this campaign, ranking third in the NHL behind Pavel Dorofeyev and Shane Pinto . Even more impressive: all five of Caufield's goals have come on big occasions. On Saturday, he scored the game's first goal in the second period. On Tuesday, he replied to the Kraken's first goal in the second, before scoring the winner in overtime. Yesterday, he tied the game with just 20 seconds left on the clock, before once again scoring the winning goal in overtime. Let's start calling him Mr. Overtime. Or Golden Cole!The Canadiens are first in the Atlantic this morning, and without their two little American players, they certainly wouldn't be there. Martin St-Louis wanted to see his men get off to a good start this season, and without his two little Americans, he probably wouldn't have one right now. You get the idea. Let's hope for Lane and Cole's sake that Team USA gets the idea too. Only relying on a player's size isn't enough in 2025. #TalentFirst #BalanceFinally, my grandmother was also right about sport: in small jars, the best ointments. Like…– Jayden Struble had to play and he did well in his limited role last night. The same must happen with Joe Veleno… and it's Patrik Laine who'll have to step aside in my opinion – A thought for the HFTV guys who, after years of misery outside the Bell Centre, are having a great time after the games this year. #Patience– For those of you who think we like the negative better than the positive when covering the Canadiens, you're in the ballpark! We much prefer what's going on right now to the three rebuilding seasons – I wonder if Martin Lemay still thinks Cole Caufield is a pushover for Nick Suzuki… – Machine Gun Kellyat the Grey Cup. #JaimeÇa

