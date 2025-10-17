Brian Cashman responds to criticism from Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter

When the New York Yankees suffered elimination at the hands of the Toronto Blue Jays in the Division Series, former club legends Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter weren't kind to the New York staff.

A-Rod called the 2025 Bombers one of the worst lineup constructions he'd ever seen after the Bronx representatives won 94 regular-season games and beat the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card Series.

For his part, Jeter reiterated the fact that manager Aaron Boone is simply parroting the staff's strategy and that in-game decisions are scripted in advance by the second floor.

Brian Cashman had A LOT to say in response to Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez's comments on the front office making in-game decisions for Aaron Boone @EvanRobertsWFAN @ShaunMorash pic.twitter.com/bNMXznJ8WH – WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) October 16, 2025

And Yankees general manager and vice president Brian Cashman fired back at critics of his job as well as his manager's management during an appearance on WFAN radio in the Big Apple.

Cashman didn't pull any punches, as he also reportedly called the former Yankees captain to discuss the situation.

Obviously, they don't know anything. I know Jeter said that, I don't know what he meant by it, he said he had no inside knowledge when he said it, but he said it, for some reason. And I think that's the kind of thing people get to throw around when they have nothing else to say.

Cashman also lamented the perception that the office of the little geniuses (read analytics department here) controls the organization, even though we know that's been the case since Boone replaced Joe Girardi, who had just made it to the American League Championship Series in 2017.

Brian Cashman tells @EvanRobertsWFAN and @ShaunMorash that he called Derek Jeter after hearing his comments about the front office and Aaron Boone: pic.twitter.com/gcWFTyJlVr – WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) October 16, 2025

When you always feel the need to justify yourself, there's something fishy going on. While it won't happen anytime soon, a change of air is needed in the Bronx.

This content was created with the help of AI.