Blue Jays face elimination (and George Springer injured)

Tonight, the Blue Jays and Mariners crossed swords in Seattle in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series. At stake? A 3-2 series lead.

The Mariners quickly took the lead. Eugenio Suarez hit a solo home run in the second inning.

Geno got his pitch and he did not miss https://t.co/79occg21f3 pic.twitter.com/lgxmZ0fQDg – MLB (@MLB) October 17, 2025

After that, the Blue Jays' lack of opportunism was glaring. In particular, Isiah Kiner-Falefa hurt his club in the third by getting pinch-hit at second base on a double play (on an Andres Gimenez dart) that hurt.

What a play by Josh Naylor.

Double play by the Mariners and Seattle fans are loving it! : FS1 pic.twitter.com/AV8ntEeOT5 – FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 17, 2025

In the fourth, with the bases loaded, the visiting club failed to score. But in the fifth, George Springer found a way to score Addison Barger via a double… when the reliever had already arrived.

And in the sixth, Ernie Clement drove in Alejandro Kirk to make it 2-1 in favor of the Blue Jays. That was against Bryan Woo, who pitched (in relief) for the first time in the 2025 series.

After that, the game took a disastrous turn. George Springer was forced to leave the game because he was shot in the knee. He really looked like he was in pain.

Joey Loperfido took his place, making his playoff debut.

George Springer is down in pain after taking a pitch off his knee pic.twitter.com/dkbjy9mRo7 – Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 18, 2025

Then, in the eighth, John Schneider tried to reinvent baseball by bringing his left-hander into the game (Brendon Little) only for Cal Raleigh and Jorge Polanco to strike out on the wrong side.

He should have concentrated on Jeff Hoffman and Seranthony Dominguez as Raleigh hit a home run… the next three batters reached base… and Eugenio Suarez made it 6-2 – even before the first out in the eighth – via a grand slam against Seranthony Dominguez.

The ALCS has turned into an absolutely fantastic series. pic.twitter.com/gVpZGtFCZB – Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 18, 2025

We don't know how the manager can justify this, but it had the effect of seeing the Blue Jays lose 6-2 without the club's closer being able to make a difference.

The Blue Jays now face elimination for the first time this season. To advance to the World Series, they will have to beat the Mariners twice in Toronto: on Sunday with Trey Yesavage on the mound and on Monday, in a possible Game #7.

PMLB

Ark.

This might be the worst strike call of the postseason. (Via: @MLBONFOX)pic.twitter.com/bdpqS7ETYy – Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) October 17, 2025

Joe Torre helps the Brewers.

Hall of Fame manager Joe Torre telephoned Brewers manager Pat Murphy this morning to provide some tips when facing the kind of adversity they're up against, trailing 3-0 to the Dodgers – Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 17, 2025

Elly De La Cruz at shortstop to stay?

Reds Plan To Keep De La Cruz At Shortstop https://t.co/XdNTcgOfn7 pic.twitter.com/XTMBr1dxUV – MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) October 17, 2025

This content was created with the help of AI.