An important feature for Davis Alexander of the Alouettes

Davis Alexander has a winning attitude. The Alouettes pivot proved it after a convincing win over Ottawa in the penultimate regular-season game of the 2025 CFL season.

However, their quarterback Davis Alexander didn't celebrate with the same enthusiasm as his teammates. Despite the favorable scoreboard, the young playmaker was dissatisfied with his performance, confirming the rigor and exacting standards that characterize his approach.

Since the start of the season, Alexander has established himself as a figure of stability for the Montreal attack. His reading of the game and calmness under pressure have enabled the Alouettes to keep pace in a particularly competitive Eastern Division.

However, far from being satisfied with a good result, he continues to focus on the details: passing accuracy, time management and efficiency in the pay zone. This perfectionist mentality is exactly what his head coach Jason Maas seeks to encourage in his locker room.

“I think he's more of a perfectionist than anyone else. On every offensive sequence, he never wants to leave the field without the team scoring points. Obviously, there are things he can do better, we know that. He hasn't been perfect, but he's a leader and he puts in the effort. His leadership qualities and competitiveness are always high, and that's not a bad thing when your quarterback wants to be perfect every game.” – Jason Maas, interviewed by Journal de Montréal

The Alouettes are enjoying a fine sequence, marked by a balanced attack and a disciplined defense. But it's Alexander's quest for excellence that seems to fuel the team spirit.

A warning for Ottawa before the rematch

The Rouge et Noir, already dominated in Montreal, will have to deal with an even hungrier quarterback on Saturday at home. Davis Alexander, frustrated by certain offensive sequences, will be keen to rectify the situation and show an even sharper face.

For Alouettes fans, this attitude shows that winning isn't enough: in Montreal, we aim for perfection, one possession at a time.

