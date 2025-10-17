Albert Pujols no longer the only candidate for Angels manager

Albert Pujols' name is all the rage these days.

The former Major League Baseball great, as we all know, has a good chance of taking over as Angels manager down the road. That said, the more time passes, the more we realize that nothing is done.

In the past, we knew that Pujols had been interviewed and was even talking about a contract with the Angels. But there seems to have been a change in the situation.

Why? Because Arte Moreno finally wants a real manager search process, which means that other men (Torii Hunter and Kurt Suzuki, among others) will be interviewed in Anaheim. This is what some journalists from The Athletic have reported.

An update to the Angels managerial search. Albert Pujols remains the favorite. But Angels owner Arte Moreno now wants a more comprehensive process, per a source with knowledge. Full story here, including names the Angels hope to speak with. Read: https://t.co/8GcwKjloSY pic.twitter.com/fibOSPg8Ps – Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) October 16, 2025

Why has there been such a change? Did the negotiations go badly? Are there doubts about what Pujols can bring as a potential club manager? Who knows?

But what we do know is that speculation can continue.

Let's not forget that the Baltimore Orioles are also said to be on his case. And if a club like Baltimore can be on Pujols' case, one wonders if other teams want him.

Mike Rodriguez is talking about the Padres… but who knows how true that is.

According to my sources, the San Diego Padres have called future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols with interest in interviewing him for the team's manager position. #albertopujols #Padres pic.twitter.com/Jsa7CDnk5u – Mike Rodriguez (@mikedeportes) October 16, 2025

In any case, whether it's this year or not, we realize that the chances of Pujols managing in Major League Baseball are excellent in the short or even medium term.

It remains to be seen where and when this will happen – and if he will be successful.

This content was created with the help of AI.