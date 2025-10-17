A dirty trick darkens Jacob Fowler’s whitewash

Tonight, the Rocket played their home opener against the Abbotsford Canucks. However, an unfortunate incident spoiled the party in Laval. Rocket rookie Josiah Didier got into a fight with Chase Stillman midway through the second period.

Total cheap-shot!!!

Unnecessary and very dangerous!! @abbycanucks Chase Stillman (Corey's son) gets a match penalty for punching @RocketLaval‘s Josiah Didier “after” falling on the ice!!! #GoRocket pic.twitter.com/40HLpDLS0G- GoHabsGo ontreal (@PeterStHabs) October 18, 2025

Didier quickly fell to the ice, hitting the back of his head hard on the rink.

The problem was that his opponent landed another very vicious punch after his fall even though the defender was in no state to defend himself. It was a completely unnecessary and gratuitous move on a player who was knocked out.

After the fall, blood could be seen on the ice under his head and Didier had to leave the rink on a stretcher. Unsurprisingly, the defenseman did not return to the game afterwards.

Josiah Didier (injury) will not return to the game tonight. Josiah Didier (injury) won't return to the game.

Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) October 18, 2025

By the way, while the two players each received a five-minute penalty for their fight, Stillman also collected a game misconduct penalty. I wouldn't be surprised if he was suspended for his action.

It's all the more unfortunate that Didier was celebrating his return to the team after nine years with the Hamilton Bulldogs and Saint John IceCaps.

The Bulldogs, the IceCaps, the Rocket pic.twitter.com/NtubRxAVtQ- Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) October 18, 2025

Since then, he's rolled his hump in the ECHL and AHL, playing with a variety of teams. The 32-year-old defenseman had earned a tryout last Monday with the Rocket, who are dealing with numerous injuries on the blue line this early in the season.

The sad incident overshadowed a fine 3-0 home win for the Rocket, with Jacob Fowler earning his first shutout of the season by turning away 16 shots from the Canucks

