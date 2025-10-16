Baseball

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wants to recreate a viral sequence with David Ortiz
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: MLB

We all remember Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s recent viral footage, don't we? We're talking about the one where he yelled “DAAAAAAAA Yankees lose” with Big Papi, obviously.

Junior was criticized for it, though. And in the first two games of the championship series, he came out flat.

But yesterday, after his excellent match in Duel #3 in Seattle, he came across as more fearful in an interview. I say fearful, but I could also have used the word mature, really.

Asked by Big Papi if he wanted to recreate a viral moment, he said he did, but it wasn't the time.

Asked by Derek Jeter if he should have tried to stretch his double into a triple – in a game already won by the Blue Jays, by the way – to go for the second carousel in playoff history, he said he listened to his coach.

In short, he did things the right way.

On the field, we saw Vladdy's true potential in his team's 13-4 win. A home run, two doubles, a single, never out, one base on balls (intentional): he was the star the Blue Jays needed, offensively.

His .464 average in seven playoff games (including his two poor outings recently in Toronto) is a reminder of just how much he has the potential to change everything for his team.

He clearly led by example, as his team's offense was incredible yesterday. 18 sure shots, 13 points, endless long balls: yesterday, the Blue Jays were the Blue Jays.

And it all started with the best player.

It wasn't all plain sailing for the Blue Jays, as Yariel Rodriguez didn't inspire confidence (besides, why did Shane Bieber only pitch six innings when things were going well and the Blue Jays are on a three-game hitting streak?) on the mound.

But otherwise, momentum may have shifted.

  • Four home runs for Vladdy in 2025 series: he ties Jose Bautista (2015) for the franchise record in a playoff run.

  • File to watch.

  • Dave Roberts has confidence in his starters.

  • Anthony Santander didn't finish the game because he's not 100% and the score was high.

This content was created with the help of AI.

