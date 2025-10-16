Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wants to recreate a viral sequence with David Ortiz

We all remember Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s recent viral footage, don't we? We're talking about the one where he yelled “DAAAAAAAA Yankees lose” with Big Papi, obviously.

Junior was criticized for it, though. And in the first two games of the championship series, he came out flat.

But yesterday, after his excellent match in Duel #3 in Seattle, he came across as more fearful in an interview. I say fearful, but I could also have used the word mature, really.

Asked by Big Papi if he wanted to recreate a viral moment, he said he did, but it wasn't the time.

“It's one day at a time, Papi. One day at a time and one game at a time. I hope we go viral again.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. joins the show! @davidortiz tries to spark another viral moment this postseason, but Vladdy tells him he'll have to wait pic.twitter.com/pmGvJHEtNC – FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 16, 2025

Asked by Derek Jeter if he should have tried to stretch his double into a triple – in a game already won by the Blue Jays, by the way – to go for the second carousel in playoff history, he said he listened to his coach.

In short, he did things the right way.

“Next time blink and tell him you didn't see him”@derekjeter has some advice for Vladimir Guerrero Jr the next time he's a triple away from the cycle pic.twitter.com/rvFhx4HgIV – FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 16, 2025

On the field, we saw Vladdy's true potential in his team's 13-4 win. A home run, two doubles, a single, never out, one base on balls (intentional): he was the star the Blue Jays needed, offensively.

His .464 average in seven playoff games (including his two poor outings recently in Toronto) is a reminder of just how much he has the potential to change everything for his team.

Even after a slow start to the ALCS, Guerrero's slashing .464/.515/.964 this postseason with an MLB-best 1.479 OPS https://t.co/68rqtOj4BC – Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) October 16, 2025

He clearly led by example, as his team's offense was incredible yesterday. 18 sure shots, 13 points, endless long balls: yesterday, the Blue Jays were the Blue Jays.

And it all started with the best player.

The Mariners are the first team in MLB history to: allow 18+ hits

allow 13+ runs

allow 9+ XBH

allow 5+ HR

allow a HR in 4+ consecutive innings

throw 3+ wild pitches …all in the same game, regular season or postseason. – OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) October 16, 2025

It wasn't all plain sailing for the Blue Jays, as Yariel Rodriguez didn't inspire confidence (besides, why did Shane Bieber only pitch six innings when things were going well and the Blue Jays are on a three-game hitting streak?) on the mound.

But otherwise, momentum may have shifted.

Four home runs for Vladdy in 2025 series: he ties Jose Bautista (2015) for the franchise record in a playoff run.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr now has 4 home runs this postseason, tying 2015 Jose Bautista for the most in a single postseason in Blue Jays history – Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 16, 2025

File to watch.

Longtime Angels employee takes stand as key witness in Tyler Skaggs wrongful death trial https://t.co/rdc1akg8xm – The Athletic MLB (@TheAthleticMLB) October 16, 2025

Dave Roberts has confidence in his starters.

Has Dave Roberts been better this year than he was last playoffs? Totally different team. Totally different managing. He trusts his starters and he's riding with them John Smoltz talks about the DOMINANT Dodgers pitchers and Dave Roberts Watch here now: https://t.co/IKlOxJw3Ym pic.twitter.com/TRnRMtYaIf – Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) October 16, 2025

Anthony Santander didn't finish the game because he's not 100% and the score was high.

Schneider said lifting Santander was because they had a big lead, and because he's not 100%. Added he should be in the lineup in Game 4 https://t.co/DbmX7xVPCB – Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) October 16, 2025

