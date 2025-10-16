Video: Max Scherzer yells at John Schneider to leave him alone

The Blue Jays signed Max Scherzer knowing full well that he had a reputation: that of a guy… intense.

And after a few weeks off (which was good for the veteran's health) recently, Scherzer felt ready to make his playoff debut with the Blue Jays.

Mad Max is still insane. pic.twitter.com/bX3pc5R0Ej – Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) October 17, 2025

The pitcher didn't want to be distracted by the fact that he became the first pitcher to make a playoff start with six different clubs or stuff like that: he wanted to win his first playoff game since… 2019.

And let's just say it went well. He gave away a point early in the game, but with a 5-1 lead, his manager let him work.

In the fifth, however, he started to have a little more trouble. His manager came to him after two outs, but without necessarily intending to take him out of the game.

And clearly, MadMax was in and he wanted the ball.

Max Scherzer was NOT coming out of this game Facing his next hitter, he picks up the strikeout to end the 5th! pic.twitter.com/EbVoGMOno8 – MLB (@MLB) October 17, 2025

After yelling at his manager, he made a strikeout. So he won his bet and recalled the player he was a few years ago, when he was in his prime.

He even pitched into the sixth inning… and after a walk with two outs behind the tie, Schneider came out to change pitchers. And there, the veteran had nothing to say.

This content was created with the help of AI.